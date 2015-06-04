 


Images from a recent issue of ‘Your Ward News’
June 4th, 2015, 7:31 am

It’s a rag that promotes neo-Naziism, white supremacy, homophobia and pedophilia.

And it’s still distributed to tens of thousands of homes in Toronto by Canada Post. Why, Lisa Raitt, John Tory and Mary-Margaret McMahon?

You’ve got more than enough evidence, now, to stop this. Why haven’t you?

NaziRag

From top, clockwise: fascist salutes and imagery from ad promoting anti-Semitic political party; skinheads and white supremacists pictured in article promoting neo-Nazi Heritage Font and holocaust denial; image of Hitler from page praising his environmental record; from article accusing Jews of genocide.


14 Responses to “Images from a recent issue of ‘Your Ward News’”

  1. King Prick says:
    June 4, 2015 at 9:09 am

    I noticed in the copy that you’ve lifted the photos from that a gentleman that ran in Toronto Danforth as an independent wrote an article for the paper. He didn’t strike me as a man who would support this paper. I think a great number of people were grifted into submitting conbtent and advertising in the paper.

    As stupid as the paper is, I still support all free speech, no matter how offensive it might me.

    Reply
    • Derek Pearce says:
      June 4, 2015 at 10:17 am

      I support the right to offensive free speech as well, so they should be allowed to print this filth if they want. But I am suprised that Canada Post has agreed to distribute it. Surely it has discretion as to what it choses to deliver? Do they need the money that badly?

      Reply
    • Tim White says:
      June 4, 2015 at 1:14 pm

      I’m not seeing a whole lot of free speech in the picture if assholes like the ones publishing this crap were in charge.

      Nazi punks fuck off.

      Reply
  2. e.a.f. says:
    June 4, 2015 at 2:26 pm

    Why you ask? perhaps they don’t want to loose votes or money.

    Reply
  3. P Brennan says:
    June 4, 2015 at 3:50 pm

    now a days politicians are too busy trying not to make a mistake rather than doing what is right …hate speech is not free speech to me…there may be gray areas ..this aint it ..

    Reply
  4. Pipes says:
    June 4, 2015 at 7:26 pm

    Pretty sure these commenters don’t understand what is actually happening here and that’s saying something considering I am the dumb one in the room. Anyway and once again…………..

    Guess who said this- “make the lie big, make it simple, keep saying it, and eventually they will believe it” ?

    If you know who said it, then you will know the implications of such a toiletry as “Your Ward News”.

    Reply
  5. Tony Miller says:
    June 5, 2015 at 8:49 am

    I live in the Beach and sent a note to Councillor McMahon. Got a reply right away. I hope they act on this, fast.
    ======
    Hello Tony,

    Thank you for your email and for raising your concerns. Councillor McMahon is certainly aware of this paper, and is also very concerned with the content. She has reported the paper to the police, Canada Post, the Integrity Commissioner, the Human Rights Commissioner, and the City’s Ombudsman. There is a current hate crime investigation with the police.

    A strategy that some residents have taken is calling the businesses and people who advertise in the paper. You could also report this to the police, and/or Human Rights Commission. Also, since Canada Post, a Crown Corporation, is delivering this paper perhaps you would like to contact MP Matthew Kellway to see if this can be stopped.

    There is also a group working to shut down the paper:
    https://yourwardnewswatch.wordpress.com/

    Again, thank you for letting us know your thoughts on this issue. Hopefully some of these suggestions help. If you would like to discuss this further, could you provide your telephone number?

    Ellen Pisani, Assistant
    Councillor McMahon
    Ward 32 Beaches-East York

    Reply
  6. doconnor says:
    June 5, 2015 at 10:13 pm

    I was thinking that if an advertiser can’t get out of their contract with this publication, they could try and exercising their moral rights under copyright law to get the ads removed. That allows the creator of an ad to prevent it from being associated with something they find offensive.

    Reply
    • Last of the High Irish Kings says:
      June 8, 2015 at 12:32 pm

      There is no need to. From the few business owners I talked to, Your Ward News immediately removes ads upon request. I mean they don’t offer a refund, obviously for ads that still have a few months left on a one year contract. Though I had no problem getting my ad pulled. I asked Mid-March and was removed for the April edition ongoing. Shame though, how ever super right wing the paper has became in the last while… I did get some good paying work from my ad before that James Sears went full on crazy with the paper.

      Reply
  7. Did someone mislead a Parliamentary committee? | Warren Kinsella says:
    March 11, 2016 at 8:45 am

    […] rag, Your Ward News.  I’ve written extensively about their content – here and here and here – and my brother Richard Warman is now going after them legally.  Me […]

    Reply
  8. Trump Virus: why politicians need to denounce hate | Warren Kinsella says:
    December 29, 2016 at 10:14 am

    […] Our local councillor, Mary Margaret McMahon, said ignore it and it’ll go away. […]

    Reply

