The Ottawa Citizen died yesterday.
Oh, sure, there are still some good people there to put it out, for however long. But make no mistake: the marquee newspaper in our nation’s capital – the equivalent of our Washington Post – is dead.
Late yesterday, we got word that the following folks (and more) had taken a buyout, and/or were pushed out by the guild of vampires who are Postmedia:
- Peter Robb: editor, arts, sports
- Mark Kennedy: Parliamentary bureau chief, National Newspaper Award winner
- Rob Bostelaar: longtime reporter and editor (and who edited my stuff, full disclosure)
- Karen Turner: longtime reporter, editor
- Glen McGregor: national affairs reporter, Michener Award winner
- Anita Murray: homes editor
- Robert Sibley: senior writer, author
- Carl Neustadter: managing editor
- Andrew Potter: editor in chief
- Joanne Chianello: city affairs columnist
- Peter Simpson: arts editor (and another one of my former editors)
- Hugh Adami: columnist, longtime reporter
- Chris Cobb: senior writer
- Drew Gragg: deputy editor
- Stephanie Murphy: editor
What does it mean? Well, it means Paul Godfrey doesn’t give a sweet shit about Canadian journalism, for starters. That much should be clear to everyone, by now. All that he cares about, seems, is fattening the accounts of U.S. hedge funds, and giving himself big bonuses as amazing people like the ones above are shown the door.
It also means that – for politicians and political staff – best wishes trying to get voters to know what you do, now, for good or ill. There’s increasingly no one around to take note, and write about it. Good luck with that re-election – you’ll need it. (Guess you should have spoken up when the Competition Bureau looked the other way, eh?)
For you? What does the slaughter at the Citizen mean for citizens? Other than you not being informed, or entertained, or moved? Other than you lacking the basic information you need to make important choices – be they political or consumer or just plain old life-related? Other than a dwindling number of writers and editors left to tell you what happens in Parliament? Other than not knowing when someone in power is hurting someone who is powerless, or when they’re stealing your money?
Other than those things, you might not notice at all.
Obviously this issue is upsetting you mightily, but the public is getting two conflicting messages. The first is that greedy monopolistic owners are sacrificing quality for profits, which suggests they have the financial wherewithal to support broadly-based, high quality journalism. The second is that the Internet has meant steadily declining readerships and revenues, which has lead to industry-wide retrenchments and, in some cases, failures. At some point these two simply can’t be squared, no?
It’s easy to blame the internet, and newspepers that don’t make the jump to the new world of media can expect to fail.
However, for two examples of how to succeed look at the Toronto Star and The Guardian.
Good managers will make the necessary changes.
Well…
“Stephen Glover, a co-founder of the Independent, said the paper was selling “so few copies that it doesn’t really make sense to go on printing it every day”.
Speaking on Thursday – before the move was confirmed – he told BBC Newsnight: “If it is true then I think it will be the first of many papers which stop their print editions and have another existence online.”
He said the Financial Times and the Guardian could also stop producing print editions “within the next few years”, and in 10 to 15 years there would not be “very many” printed newspapers.”
Being the last to fail isn’t exactly a goal one should have…
Both are losing money and readers for becoming the tool of the neocons on foreign affairs.
Yes, it’s all the fault of evil conservatives.
The list is one of mixed truths…
A few of those folks did not choose the buy out, they announced career re-directs earlier (Joanne and Potter)…..
As for the remaining, there was an offer made, healthy buyouts…. These folks said yes…
There is still a VERY high quality newsroom in Ottawa, the largest in fact.
And let me address the comment re TorStar adapting to the new age…. They are bleeding out, bleeding at the same rate as Postmedia….
It is sad that these changes become fodder for a ne’er-do-well barrister…..
To me it seems that the continuous downsizing has much ado about the quality of journalism, the standardization of journalism and the fact that major newspapers are increasingly synergizing with political parties and elite governing networks, thus becoming more and more propaganda, rather than genuine multi-varied sources of independent research and opinion that the public can approach with significant stories. Take Peter Simpson for example, an art critic who on all account has never critiqued a single art-form and/or artist, he has been more or less an enthusiastic propagandic mouth piece for the national gallery of Canada for its exhibitions. As well he has been an enthusiastic mouth piece with little or no critical view-point pertaining to the University of Ottawa’s visual arts department and its artists, which is clear operate dubiously in certain art circles with various collusionary ties to local seemingly independent art galleries. Rarely, if ever, did Mr. Simpson critique Ottawa’s art community, show the collusion at work between certain Ottawa galleries, the university of Ottawa, the city of Ottawa and the national gallery of Canada in its selection processes and the way it circulates public money among these various collusionary nodes, always to the benefit of a select few. Since he is an art-critique, it would have been nice to read a critique once in awhile, like the New York times art critic does. Its clear to this reader that he was part of the problem, so I am quite please to see him go. Notwithstanding, he is simply one example that demonstrates the systemic collusion existing in the mainstream media, the increasing inability of journalists to express radical points of views backed with good solid research. As a result, I say, concerning mainstream newspapers good riddance to right-wing bad rubbish.
Long time Ottawa resident, avid reader, who has never purchased a single Ottawa Citizen issue.
David Nester (A genuine art critic)
Well said!
The Postmedia is the post-mortem.
Time for Honderich to step up or what about the metro news chain that is already here expanding …lots of available talent…
Pretty sure Metro is owned by Honderich’s Toronto Star.
Sad to hear, I enjoyed reading and delivering the Citizen while in school and recognize some of the names.
Now that good ‘ol Globalism is starting to effect the “chattering classes”, in a few months you will begin to empathize and side with the prol ex-workers of Heinz, Microsoft, GM, Ford, Stelco etc.
The political divide of the 21st century is not “Left vs Right” but “Globalism vs Nationalism”
Here is a video to see how this feels “on the ground”
Wow !
In French, we use ‘hécatombe’ to describe what you have just written. A ‘bloodbath’ or ‘massacre’ !
Who is left in the Citizen newsroom ? I can just imagine hearing crickets in an almost empty, vast newsroom.
Lots of good journalists and columnists leaving in one shot.
And you are right, Mr. Kinsella : people, the general public, readers, don’t always realize the significance of all of this. Godfrey, at least, will rake in the profits after the storm (and destruction of Postmedia !) is over.
Another sad day for Canadian journalism.
The only person on the list I know is Glen McGregor. No tears shed here for that jackass.
Also I heard MacLean’s let go 4 or 5 people yesterday. Any idea who?
Heard the same thing. Don’t know who.
Oh nice, another derogatory internet warrior.
Internet warrior?
I have dealt with McGregor personally on two occasions. He is a jackass.
Oh, I don’t like him either. But I’m just commenting on the loss of people like him, and not necessarily just him.
I’m with you Matt…. I did a little jig when I saw his name on this list. He’s not a journalist in my mind… he hasn’t grown up since Frank. There are good people at the Citizen who are not on this list… I don’t know most of the ones who are so can’t comment otherwise.
Kind of ironic, n’est-ce pas?
Sorry for the good ones, not for those who created their own self-inflicted injury. This says as much about scandal-a-day reporting and gotcha journalism as it does about the state of the industry. We’ve all seen the attack agenda against certain politicians in action and most involved haven’t even tried to hide it – look at their twitter postings. Some of these folks were riding pretty hign in the recent past, while condemning people without even a trial. Now not so much. I’ve said it before and will again, the public will not pay for what they see as biased journalism when they can get it for free (if they want it), on social media. Basically there’s not a story today in the papers, on tv and radio, that I can’t obtain if I want it without cost.
I especially have little time nor patience for the elite clique at the Parliamentary Press Gallery. They give the impression that they are the elites of the industry and arbitrators of public opinion. It causes little heartache to see many of them taken down a peg or two. I suspect many more feel as I do, but fear to say it.
Personally I’d be glad to start paying for product again, when the media returns to agendaless reporting. Until then, not a chance. And I am not alone!
Well said!
Hey, TMZ’s got it covered. NP.
Chris Cobb – class act. Very troubling.
And, while were at it, more bad news in the wild and wooly world of Canadian media:
I agree with Kinsella’s sentiment and his characterization of the demise of Canadian journalism under the Postmedia regime. However a couple of clarifications. The Competition Bureau when assessing a takeover, especially in newspapers, would primarily look at the share of advertising market the combined entity would have. If you combined the Citizen and the Sun in Ottawa or the Herald and Sun in Calgary, and you determined that their total share of the advertising market wasn’t even worth working up a sweat over, you let them merge. The issue is the newspaper business model is dead, dead, dead. The fact that Postmedia can’t figure out a new model is the problem. Hopefully these journos will start something else and soon, we need their experience and their skills more than ever.
A head-shaking shame. Weeping for the hard working journalists caught up in this. For we readers including the younger generation increasingly deprived of thoughtful analysis beyond groupthink Facebook posts. No tears for Paul Godfrey who ignored an opportunity to align with the Toronto Star – claiming it was never on offer – opting to strap on tons of hedge fund debt pulling Postmedia quickly beneath the waves, while bamboozling the Competition Bureau.
Are there no white knights to scoop up this and the other papers? No local behemoths to buy the Citizen? Anybody call the Greenbergs, Taggarts, or other potential suitors?
As Postmedia has so amply illustrated, owning the paper gives you nice positioning to control the agenda.
There will be NO white knights to scoop up Postmedia properties, or any other properties, for that matter. Simple reason: ad dollars, in a very big way, continue to migrate to Facebook + Google, and a few others. Ba-deep. Ba-deep. Ba-deep. That’s all folks. Cue soundtrack.
Rather than mourning the inevitable, we should urge these fine reporters to go startup, either by joining good ones already established or creating new ones, like a Canadian Propublica. Journalism isn’t dying. Big media are. Acknowledging the difference is crucial to seeing the solution.
I recall saying this the last time Postmedia gutted one of their papers; if you’re an employee, why stick around and wait for the train headed your way to hit you?
If these journalist accepted buyouts, I say good on them. The eventual demise of Postmedia in Canada is inevitable, at what pace? –it is entirely at the mercy of Godfrey. I think getting out now and taking a buyout allows these journalists an opportunity to leave with some dignity. Honestly, I think a mass exodus is warranted. If employees know that they will be next on the chopping block, why wait around and allow Godfrey to suck every last bit of revenue generating articles out of you?
Double-plus ungood, fellow Proles. 🙁
gee Warren, I haven’t seen you this worked up since the “Sun News Network” went off the air. I don’t think any of those journalist got any kind of buyout,, more like a thrown out, And where are they today? They adapted to the new reality and formed ‘The Rebel.com’ just like this unemployed journalist will have to do.
I agree we need good journalism. Smart writers on the ground uncovering what is really going on and letting us know about it. I won’t comment on the specific individuals listed. As with any job loss in any industry it is never a good thing and I feel for them and their families.
However I will say that after moving back from the US to Ottawa I couldn’t get over how bad the Ottawa Citizen was. The Washington Post or New York Times are in a completely different league. If the Citizen were a little more like those papers it might still be standing. I don’t understand the industry enough to know if it was the writers or the publishers responsible for much of that garbage but I tried hard to give them my business for over 6 years. After one too many stupid, personally biased, mistake prone articles, I finally just gave up and cancelled my subscription.
I don’t think all the blame sits with the evil CEO.
The Tyee could be an example of where good journalism could be headed. http://thetyee.ca/Tyeenews/2016/02/03/Tyee-Media-Model/
Mostly, however, online news is just one more industry that follows the long tail model of revenue distribution. Lots and lots and lots of individual sites making a tiny amount of money with a few aggregators like google and amazon and spotify making basically all the money.
I recommend The Long Tail by Chris Anderson (It’s a bit dated as far as examples, but it’s core concept still holds.)
I live in Ottawa and I cannot get upset about this because of what happened during the 2004 election.
The Liberal incumbent in that election was Marlene Catterall and I and 30 other of her supporters accompanied here on a canvassing blitz one evening in the western part of Ottawa West-Nepean and we were accompanied by a reporter and a photographer from The Citizen.
In the two hours we were out there we identified over 250 Liberal supporters. This was well witnessed by the folks from The Citizen. We also had three people we talked to admit they were supporting one of the other parties. When they made this known the Citizen folks spoke at length with them a took their photographs, all the while completely ignoring the scores of folks who were saying they would be supporting Marlene.
The next morning the headline in the newspaper was “Catterall in Trouble in Ottawa West-Nepean” followed by a story that was a complete fiction, a fantasy worthy of Tolkien. They managed to create a 600 word narrative about how Marlene was in deep trouble by extensively quoting those three non Liberals while not acknowledging, let alone quoting, any of the Liberal supporters we identified.
It took some perseverance to get through that pack of lies but when I did I threw the paper in the recycle bin and canceled my subscription immediately afterwards. I have not paid money for The Citizen since then and the few times I have found free copies on my doorstep they have found their way directly into the recycle bin unread. I ceased to trust The Citizen as a reliable and truthful means of acquiring the news. I will refrain at this time from any rant about the so call “journalist” who wrote that drivel.
Remember this was 2004 before Mr. Godfrey bought Post-Media so the biased bullshit that we have been seeing from the Post-Media chain papers is nothing new.
Why is print media dying? Is it the internet? Is it social media? Is it corporate ownership? Those are all contributing factors but I believe the reason why it is dying is because it has become apparent to many that newspapers are no longer a reliable source of information. They probably never were for that matter but now it is becoming more apparent because they are no longer the sole source of information so when they outright fabricate stories it is much easier to catch them out.
BTW, Marlene retained her seat in 2004 by a very comfortable margin.
After all those lay offs, who is left to write for the paper?
So much for the freedom of the press in Canada, bought and sold to an American hedge fund. Oh, well they’ll most likely be out of business totally within a couple of years. Lets hope the Competiton Bureau gets back to doing its job, some day.
Warren,
Are the Competition Bureau Governor-in-Council appointments? I bloody well hope so.
Even Sonny’s Dazed star struck selfie visit couldn’t help the Ontario Liberals have their worst showing in Oshawa Whitby since 1999! The honeymoon is coming to an end…
Sad days…can’t help thinking of how prescient the Kent Commission Report, which was part of our Bachelor of Journalism syllabus back in the 80s, was. I try to stay optimistic and hope that there are more digital replacements out there. Vice, for example, which used to be the magazine that seemed determined to make me want to take several showers after looking at now does some interesting investigative journalism. And for every rich gasbag who only cares about his portfolio, there is often a wealthy person who wants to give back in some way – through philanthropy, backing a politician or buying a newspaper(s). In the meantime, as citizens, we have to keep up the pressure and get involved when the opportunity presents itself. Time for some samizdat Canadian style perhaps?
A new Sun for Ottawa.
Toronto Star is the voice of the neocons, on Foreign affairs anyway.
Same for the Guardian. It is so obvious that both are turning readers away and both are losing money.
Being far removed from Ottawa, (and happy about that), I am satisfied to get my parliamentary news straight from the horses’ mouths, aka, the current governing party which I helped to elect. Beyond that, I find most journalism, regarding politics, extremely partisan toward whichever party they support, or are coddled by, and in general, opinionated and lacking ingenuity. You can usually tell by the headline alone, what favouritism will be held within the article. One only has to look at the recent tactics of one of our “used to be beloved” top Canadian news corporations to identify the lack of interest in delivering factual, non-partisan reporting. Oh well, it could be worse, and WAS prior to October 19th. With regards to those who lost their positions, is there a doubt in anyone’s mind that they will do a quick, “Ezra”, and show up via some medium pushing their agenda?
It’s sad but true: very few people under the age of 50 read any sort of newspaper anymore. Simply a reality of the digital age. I’ve made a note of it in homes, cafeterias lunchrooms, waiting rooms, hospitals, cafes, libraries etc. They just don’t. So how can they possibly survive. I can’t imagine not reading them but even at 52 I’m pretty much a rarity.
Last weekend we bought a Globe and Mail. Have done so for years. It feels comforting to hold, feel and see a real paper. Can one even actually know the real news without reading a good, actual, paper? We also subscribe to the on-line Globe. However, we haven’t even touched this paper. What is that telling us (other than wasted money buying it)? I expect we’re not alone.