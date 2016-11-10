Our party at Cherry Colas was supposed to be a celebration of sanity. Well, it’s not that, now. Insanity won.
So, after a night of no sleep, I asked Lisa if we should cancel the party. Her response: “Why? Donald Trump is still an asshole, isn’t he?”
She went on: “Be part of the resistance. Be part of the official opposition.”
She inspired me (as she always does). The show goes on. It must go on.
So, if you are a woman, or Hispanic, or Muslim, or black, or disabled, or a journalist, or a progressive, or an anti-racism activist, or a sexual assault victim, or a veteran, or any of the many others that Donald Trump regularly defamed – maligned Popes and Miss Universes too – then come. Get out of bed, open the shutters, and say: “Up yours, Donald. Screw you, racists.”
If you are still anxious, scared, angry – and millions are – then commit to a small act of defiance tonight. Hang out with those who feel as you do, hoist a glass, and re-commit to tolerance, dignity and respect. You will feel way better if you do.
(Yes, yes, I know: you don’t feel like going out. Everything feels different. The air has changed. Well, I’m a bit older, now, but I’m still a punk. I grew up in a conservative place, surrounded by conservatives, and being a punk – a do-it-yourself contrarian – kept me sane. So come be a sort-of punk tonight, too, and keep sane.)
It’s going to be a long four years. Start it right, at around 9 p.m. tonight, Thursday, November 10, 2016 A.D., at Cherry Cola’s, at 200 Bathurst Street near hipster Queen West. THERE’S NO COVER. THERE’S NO DRESS CODE. THERE’S NO OBLIGATION TO BUY ANY MERCH, BUT YOU SHOULD PROBABLY BUY A COUPLE “DONALD TRUMP IS AN ASSHOLE” T-SHIRTS BEFORE THEY SELL OUT.
There’ll be Shit From Hell! A reunion of the Hot Nasties! Kitchener’s CID! Various celebrities and micro-celebrities! And, of course, Lisa!
Come. Don’t hesitate, don’t deliberate. Come. We are going to have a party to resist – a party to promote SANITY – and it is going to be a rip-roarin’, boot-stompin’ punk shindig the likes of which you have never seen. There’ll be tons of people there from CBC and the Globe, too, but don’t let that deter you.
Need more inspiration? Watch our soon-to-be mega-hit, Donald Trump Is An Asshole – 5,300 viewers can’t be wrong!
To keep my sanity, I read many more websites than yours. The US is faced with choice of a full-out nutbar or a coldwar hawk who’d like to swagger around the world stirring up trouble just like every Prez since her husband has.
That’s my read of it, and a lot of Americans I know think the same way. I’d say any cheerleading for either candidate is a waste of time. Plus, because the US lets every Tom, Dick and Harry hamlet run its own polls, and there is no national agency like Elections Canada to oversee voting/irregularities or even voter registration, well the fix is in anyway or can be made to be so. Nor will the US allow outside observers to officially watch the procedures, despite being a treaty signatory. They’re just so special, nay exceptional.
Argh. What a dystopian future Americans face no matter their choice. And by inference, so do we. Cheerleading for any of that? Only if you blind yourself to reality.
I agree….except, I think some international observer group was going to be there, but the Americans insisted that there be no Russians in the group.
I thinking that a vote for (or working for) either Trump or Clinton is a vote for continuance of leaving politics in USA in the hands of the two bag parties. Nothing will change, and the direction you suggest is likely to continue, and get worse.
(It still surprises me that neither the moderators or the candidates talked climate and ocean degradation a the the debates.)
Will the shirts be available for online order?
Trump’s Election Will Be The Biggest F You Ever Recorded In Human History – Michael Moore
https://youtu.be/YY-CiPVo_NQ
Let’s face it: the polls are trending trumps way – abc wapo 4-way now has him leading for example.
And early polls in several areas have trump/GOP turning out more than Dems (and the black vote turnout off significantly from 2012 numbers).
The closest parallel to these last two weeks is reagan in 1980 (polls had him down two weeks out – it was a blow out on voting day).
Who will win? That is definitely in doubt.
No matter who you vote for, the government always gets in.
https://youtu.be/CjJLTslWp_Q
doesn’t mean we have to keep paying them. wanna serve? go ahead. wanna get paid? get a real job. whadaya mean you won’t serve unless you get paid and a lot and with a big pension.Tough. it’s 2016 and we have the internet. now go away.
Where the fuck did that. come from ?
And you aren’t the one who decides who goes away around here, believe me.
No it’s not.
Clinton in a landslide.
I hope you are right, but don’t like the trendlines. Yes early voting helps and there is still possibility to turn it around but I fear a Trump win will not likely is not out of the realm of possibility.
Unfortunately there is not much to celebrate after this election. Trump is gonna win the popular vote and possibly the election. We are entering a new era with Brexit, a Trump Presidency and upcoming right wing autocratic parties taking the helm across Europe.
Stop it, you’re making me too happy to work.
Brexit is not going to happen.
Trump is going to lose big.
Precisely for the reason you mentioned…the rise of right wing nutbars.
Who wins the Senate will determine the path America takes.
With respect, I fear Trump will be elected POTUS because the vote will not turn out for Hillary. Trump has memed his way into the American psyche and that will depress the Hillary vote. Americans subconsciously want change in Washington, D.C. and that will keep them from the polls to vote for Hillary. The Democrat campaign is coming to realize that and that’s why Obama is campaigning heavily for Hillary, to get out the African American vote which is not enthused about Clinton. Prepare for the worse and what you can do to defeat a POTUS Trump.
Warren, the last time Theo Epstein led a team to ending a “curse”, the GOP won the White House a week later running against a native of the winning team. (Kerry-Boston 2004, Clinton-Chicago 2016?). As any good gambler knows, you bet on trends. This one is spooky. Be afraid, be very afraid.
I’ve usually got a pretty good gut feeling on elections, and I’m usually right when the results roll in. This one however, I think is still very much up for grabs. Trump has motivated a huge “fuck the system” demographic, largely people who’ve never bothered to vote before because they’ve always thought why bother. Trump has given them a reason to bother. If they show up in droves next week then it’s anybody’s guess what happens.
Personally I think Trump’s a slimy candidate, however I think Clinton is equally slimy, just more polished. Listening to either of them these last few days is like fingernails on chalk boards.
Many people think the entire system needs a giant enema – some see Trump as the one to administer the enema, some see him AS the enema. Both think it’s needed regardless..
At least that’s how I see it.
If he loses…
I don’t give a rat’s ass about the stupid election and neither should you. On a day we found out the fucking cops in quebec have been monitoring/spying on reporters cellphones for ten years with WARRANTS and seeing the children living in horrific squalor on Sandy Bay reserve I would vote for someone to blow up the system here as well. Just to get a reset. I’ll be willing to bet our host has a file on him bigger than John Lennons. Until we take back control of the public purse the real rulers of this country will never stop their abuse of power because THEY JUST ARE NOT AFRAID OF US.
Clinton is now losing in Nevada. Florida, North Carolina and Ohio. Counting chickens before they hatch etc….
http://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/2016-election-forecast/?ex_cid=rrpromo&utm_source=fark&utm_medium=website&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_fark
Care to make a big bet?
Oh hell no! LOL
Don’t get me wrong, I’m pulling for Clinton, but i think this one is too close for comfort.
Democracy is about to be Pearl Harbored because we didn’t heed the warnings. I don’t see anything worth celebrating on the 10th.
Sometimes looks to me like an election between a change for change sake, and I’m not Trump.
Imagine where they would be had Sanders been the Demo nominee.
And for an alternative point of view, we turn to the New Yorker:
http://www.newyorker.com/cartoons/daily-cartoon/friday-november-4th-tgif-election?intcid=mod-latest
Predicting Hillary will win about 308 electoral college votes, and the Dems will takeover control of the Senate. Saddened that she’s had to constantly trot out Obama, and rely on appearances from flakes like Katy Perry and Jay Z to close the deal. HRC is going to be in for a rough four years.
According to yelp Cherry’s opens @ 9PM not 8 https://www.yelp.ca/biz/cherry-colas-rock-n-rolla-cabaret-lounge-toronto I hope to see you all there.
Sorry about that will check
Well along with your celebration for Hillary there will be bigger celebrations with the Oligarchs of Wall Street and the big Banks, with the military industrial complex, with the warmongering Neocons and the pay to play countries like Qatar and Saudi Arabia. Yep, everything is going to be wonderful until she starts WWIII with the Russians. Then it’s duck and cover!!
HRC will not start WW3 with the Russians. Rather, it’ll be the Russians, who initiate the military engagement because they’ll invade the Baltic States or other jurisdictions which have strong relations with the West.
Starts WW III …
By withdrawing from NATO and ripping up trade agreements ?
That’s Dumpf’s wish, not Billary’s.
Trump is bought and paid for by Putin.
It appears no US bank will give him credit.
And you are concerned about Clinton?
Give your head a shake.
Warren and Sanders are her anchor.
60 Minutes had Frank Luntz do some research. Check out the video “Dark Mood”. Wait out the commercials, it is worth it.
http://www.cbsnews.com/news/60-minutes-american-voters-on-trump-clinton/
Hope the link works.
For the record, I think Clinton will win…but not by much. FWIW.
That said, cause for fretting…
If Clinton wins, Republican/Conservative supporters will grumble, post some seething blogs, maybe put a sign up in their yard, or go to a meeting of the like-minded to vent. And that’s about it. And they’ll cool their heels for the most part in silence, pondering what they should have done instead of what they did.
However…
If Trump wins, I expect there’s every reason to believe all hell will break loose. Mass demonstrations, protests, riots…along with the usual smashing, burning, looting, you name it. And activist agent provocateurs will launch an all out bitch and bash session across the nation. Because this is the nature of a large segment of the left wing when they don’t get their way; dealing with rejection does not come naturally to their ideological hell bent mindsets.
Hope I’m wrong, but I guess we’ll see soon enough, eh?
And, yes, remember Brexit. Nobody, especially in the MSM and among the left, thought that had a foggy hope in hell, either.
I feel so bad about always harping about precedence and evidence, Al, but your prediction of `left wing`insurrection tonight needs to be leavened with a few questions.
(1) Which candidate is on the record as not accepting the verdict of the people once the results are announced?
(2) Which candidate has speculated on camera that `the 2nd amendment people`may not accept a defeat graciously?
(3) Which candidate has urged her/his supporters to “thrown people out” of rallies who try to heckle?
We look forward to your fact-based answers. Need to do some research? All the answers on videos that are all over Twitter & Facebook.
This has been an egregiously partisan campaign, to understate. Can we agree that there will be crazies in both camps tonight who could boil over and do a lot of damage? And like you, I hope it doesn’t happen, no matter who wins.
I’d have liked to help you and everyone celebrate, but the stars aren’t lining up for that, so maybe next time.
I don’t understand those people who say they’re going to hold their nose and vote Hillary, that they’re voting for “not Trump”. That even though she’s flawed she’s the only possible vote? Of course she’s flawed – so is every other person who ever was. Well, there was that one person who apparently didn’t have flaws, but AFAIK he never ran for office, unfortunately.
If I were American, I’d be gladly voting for Hillary. She’s an impressive, intelligent and accomplished person.
I’ll be there in spirit with you all but now all the funs gone out of it for me.Have fun!The only good part of all this is the shitkicking that the pundits,pollsters and especially the media recieved. Unfortunately none of them will learn a G.D thing from it.
This is democracy in action. Don’t blame Trump; blame the Dems for failing to run a credible campaign. It would not have taken much for Hilary to win some of those swing states if she had been more sincere and got out here vote.
Great idea to go on with the party. May I suggest a punkified version of “It’s the End of the World As We Know It”, or even April Wines “The Whole World’s Going Crazy”. There are so many others, but you’ve got a pretty limited amount of time to get the set down pat, so I’ll limit my suggestions to just the two.
I’ll be there in spirit.
In the meantime, a sincere wish for President Grab-Her-By-the-Pussy:
http://www.liveleak.com/view?i=e49_1311191990
Femme Fatale
While browsing various media outlets on election night, I noted that the New York Times #1 “Recommended” for me was: “Rolling Stone Loses Defamation Case Over Rape Story.” This is as good a metaphor of any as to why Clinton lost.
The “A Rape on Campus” story turned out to be a complete fabrication of Pravda-esque proportions. Before it was discredited, a fraternity house was repeatedly vandalized, spray-painted with graffiti e.g. “Rape Studies,” and “Stop raping people.” Students went into hiding fearing for their lives. Normal university life ground to a halt like something out of the Cultural Revolution.
In this latest fallout the Court ordered propagandist Sabrina Erdely to pay $2 million in damages and Rolling Stone $1 million to former associate dean Nicole Eramo – female – not only the lives of males were made a living hell by social justice warriors. I am quite certain Julian Assange’s animus towards Hillary Clinton stems from the dubious rape allegations levelled at him. The release of Donald Trump’s private erotic talk had the tang of the Stasi.
For decade after decade progressive women have being running amok, often beyond the pale. Honey traps, intrigues, slander, gossip, libel, influence operations, cooking books, subversion, false rape allegations, blackmail. The great irony here is that while they were falsely accusing and demonizing men of the “patriarchy” they were running cover for actual rapists and deviants. Recall Christopher Hitchen’s text “Is There A Rapist In the Oval Office?” Anthony Weiner. Jeffrey Epstein. Elliot Spitzer. It is a long list.
On the global stage Progressive Women were wreaking havoc. Communist daughter of the GDR, Angela Merkel’s insane plan to open the borders to all of Asia and Africa has severely destabilized the largest country in Europe. Women now fear walking after dark, or alone, and avoid migrant-concentrated areas entirely. Former Communist guerrilla Dilma Rousseff was recently impeached after near-destroying the largest country in Latin America. The economy is sliding, mass poverty rising, many of Brazil’s cities among the most dangerous on earth. One can only hope the era of Marxist-infused superwomen is over.
Hillary Clinton was essentially this premise: Progressive women are better than all other women and better than all men. In the end, the sheer weight of damning evidence and intelligence made that impossible for any rational person – female or male – to believe. That 57 odd million people chose to believe and vote for this discredited premise is disquieting. For they were believing something as fabricated and vicious as Rolling Stone’s utterly vile propaganda.
As I type this, I am watching Mulcair on CPAC, and his answers to reporter’s questions. He sure is not backing down from anything he has said in the past about Trump. He almost sounds like Svend Robinson used to sound. Good for him…of course, thrid party, so he can afford to take that stance – but still, good for him. He stands by his term ‘fascist,’ and says he wants Trudeau to stand up for values that oppose racism, religious bigotry and exclusion of vulnerable minorities.
Here’s a response that manages to be both thoughtful and angry: http://www.newyorker.com/news/news-desk/an-american-tragedy-donald-trump.
By the way, is ‘I’m so bored with the USA’ in Thursday’s repertoire?
Last year it was a herald of angels and the second coming of Jesus Christ when Justin Trudeau was elected over the “fascist” Stephen Harper. And all we’ve seen since is a shit load of selfies, modeling Tragically Hip t-shirts, some bragging at the UN about diversity, and a lot of disappointed people as he’s quietly kept the country on more or less the same course Harper had it on. Not the end of the world.
Now it’s jackboots and race riots, ethnic purges and mass rapes by horny white men.
See, this is the problem. One side in this contest of ideas doesn’t know how to restrain themselves from hyperbole and over-reaching. Donald Trump is not the second coming of Adolf Hitler. Minorities will not have to cower in fear under the kitchen table when there’s a knock at the door. Get a grip. It won’t be great, but it won’t be the end of the world either. We get on with life because we can all do more for ourselves in a single day than the government can do for us in a lifetime.
My friend, I suggest you scroll through some of these photos and videos of the racism being spewed by Trump supporters before you tell me about one side’s inability to restrain itself. It’s truly disturbing.
https://twitter.com/i/moments/796417517157830656
“So, if you are a woman, or Hispanic, or Muslim, or black, or disabled…” come out and bash asshole Trump. Do you ever feel you’re being disrespectful to the American Blacks Hispanic, Muslim and Women who campaigned hard and voted for Trump. We are Canadian, is it really our place to mock these folks who wanted a change. It might be part of the American psyche, but why promote it in Canada?
Another positive coming with a Trump administration. The leader of the most powerful nation who is not afraid to put a halt to the hysteria coming from the climate change mob. Take away subsidies from solar, wind, ethanol etc and see how long they prove viable.
Ontario followed the European model, energy poverty for everone but the “connected ” in on the renewable scam.
We’re all for a clean world, but why bankrupt the developed world while big polluters continue business as usual.
Oil, natural gas and yes clean coal can provide energy self sufficiently cheaply until a feasible alternative is developed.
Watch for more world leaders to speak up now that it’s no longer political suicide to express some sceptisim.
Don’t believe me, just open your hydro bill. Then ask Wynne, Suzuki, Gore,Decaprio et al to chip in. Good luck with that.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iFOCTbyd8Io&feature=youtu.be
This is why Trump won. He reached out to people who were hurting and said he would help them. The Dems used to care about these people. This election they called them “deplorables”. Will Trump actually help anybody but himself and the other 1%. Of course not. But he allowed them the opportunity to say “fuck you” to a system that left them behind.
Nationalism, racism, alt-right bigotry, sexism and nativism all played a part, but I doubt a nation that voted for a (half)Black man twice is as racist as Trumps butthurt detractors want to think it is. And I say that as a small c conservative that wanted him to lose.
Trump won because approximately 10 million millennial and minority voters stayed home. Trump got 58% of the white vote – Romney got 59%. Trump won Wisconsin and Michigan with fewer total votes than were cast for Romney who lost those same states. Trump received fewer total votes than Romney. There was no “whitelash”, no uprising of the white working class, what happened is that Hillary Clinton was a poor uninspiring candidate and in those states where Sanders did well the millennials stayed home and Trump actually increased his vote take amongst black men. It’s depressing that the narrative has been twisted into making this a race thing – Democrats have only themselves to blame. The irony is that for all the talk of rigged elections, it was the Democrats rigging the primary to screw Sanders that came back to bite them in the ass.
Warren, Hillary might have won if you hadn’t posted that damn song so many times…heh heh 😉
Since this is a site frequented by a lot of left of center folks, I’ll see if I can get some answers for the following observations.
It seems to me that for a large group of people, democracy (like free speech) is fine as long as the results fall in line with their narrative, if they don’t – not so much.
There’s whackos on each side of the spectrum, that’s a given. But try as I might, I don’t recall seeing huge mobs of people nearly rioting in the streets saying some people need to die and screaming “not my president” during the days after Obama’s election victories.
I don’t recall seeing anyone dragged from a car, beaten by a gang of thugs while the person videoing was telling them this was a lesson for them voting the way they did, then having their car stolen.
I could go on, but you get the picture.
And I’m not a Trump fan, but he won. Deal with it. Start organizing for election 2020 and stop acting like whining crybabies.
And who the hell are we, as Canadians, telling our southern neighbors how to run their affairs, anyway?
cheers..
So, if you are a woman, or Hispanic, or Muslim, or black, or disabled…head on down to a Canadian hate fest. Do any Canadians stop to think how disrespectful this sounds to the American Blacks, Latinos, women, minorities who supported and voted for Trump. Stupid brain surgeons like Ben C. None of them are as smart as American Bashing Canadians.
Cheers
Aside from the election results, and cultural tension – competing paradigms I guess – I think modern technology and it’s immediacy has made the dialogue a lot less thoughtful, and far more reactionary. Everyday life has become less about what’s real, and more about the imaginary, and less than honest, and this is really dragging people away from civility. This election is a reflection of life, and how everyday communication on a lot of fronts has become more childish, and entertaining lies seem to trump thinking, respect, and professionalism. The meanness of humanity, and the backwardness of our animal awakened by our own ingenuity – we all know that folks operate more with emotion than reason, but these days so many things are impacted by animal instinct. The Barbarian in us is alive again – and elections, politics and daily life is less civilized because of it –
We’re becoming shallow, and petty electronic tribes – the worst of human instincts are at the forefront of modern communication – and it’s because this immediacy awakens the tyrant in all of us –
It’s the veracity of so much, the spin of everyday life – the tyranny of private people – this is impacting freedom, and depending on where you live it’s enforcing cultural orthodoxy that really deviates from the spirit of constitutional rights, and has a severe impact on freedom. The abuse of suspicion, and tabloid themes, the criminalizing of difference all enabled with technology – it’s looking more and more like a despots paradise, and a lot less like a free western, and egalitarian democracy – The meanness and tabloid tone of this election is a reflection of a culture that values obnoxious entertainment, and ego more than a just society –
