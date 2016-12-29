As the crappiest year in living memory grinds to a close, it’s time for the (hackneyed, tired, stale) report card on your elected representatives in Ottawa! Every other member of the punditocracy is doing one, so why can’t Your Humble Narrator? It may be a cliché, but it’s also fun!
Here goes:
- Justin Trudeau: He’s the most popular Prime Minister since my boss, Jean Chretien, and his honeymoon has turned into a stable marriage. Like most Liberal leaders before him, Trudeau has campaigned from the Left and governed from the Right – and it hasn’t hurt his numbers one bit. Canadians like him, still. A-.
- Rona Ambrose: She’s the permanent Conservative leader everyone wants, but no one is going to get. Never a stand-out when she was a cabinet minister, Ambrose has been a surprisingly effective leader of the Opposition – occasionally keeping Trudeau on his heels in QP, while simultaneously pushing her party into the new Century. Why did she promise not to run for Conservative leader? Who knows. But it’s one promise that she should break. A-.
- Tom Mulcair: He did the reverse of Trudeau – he campaigned from the Right in the hope that he’d get to rule from the Left. His Dipper partisans were appalled, however, and deserted him in droves. Post-election, he added to his problems by lurching back to the Left on Alberta pipelines, when his leadership was about to be reviewed in Rachel Notley’s Alberta. She paid him back, big time. Since then, Mulcair – soon to be deposed for good – has given us the impression he is having fun, without a care in the world. It looks good on him. B.
- Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott: Putting a couple of rookies in two of the most difficult cabinet roles – let alone a couple of rookies who had never before been an MP – seemed very, very risky. But Wilson-Raybould and Philpott have been stand-outs, handling complex and controversial files with dexterity and skill. Future Liberal leader material, here. A.
- Maryam Monsef: A lot of the criticism directed at the Minister of Democratic Institutions has been ugly: a racist birther attack campaign, an ongoing undercurrent of sexism. A lot of the criticism has been unfair, too: she was tossed the electoral reform mess, and was left to drown with it. That said, Monsef has made things more difficult for herself – by attacking the all-party committee that was giving recommendations on the electoral reform stuff, and by running from the birther crap instead of confronting it, à la Obama. C.
- Kellie Leitch: What’s worse: that Leitch has tried to channel Donald Trump by race-baiting immigrants and refugees – or that she has said those things without believing any of them? She’s a physician, she’s educated, she’s urban – but, to win the Conservative leadership, she’s pretended to be something else entirely. That kind of crass cynicism may well win her her party’s leadership, in the short run – but it will destroy her party’s prospects, in the long run. F.
- Dominic LeBlanc: Where did he go? What happened? From the Trudeau’s government’s obvious Deputy Prime Minister, to near-invisibility: LeBlanc needs to get back his mojo, and get back into the game. C.
- Michael Chong, Lisa Raitt, Michelle Rempel: They’re young, they’re smart, they’re progressive conservatives – and they’re precisely what their party needs. But their party won’t embrace them – precisely because they’re young, smart and progressive. Their party’s rank-and-file have (bizarrely) forgotten the lessons that Stephen Harper taught them – i.e., Canadians won’t ever bestow power on a party of crypto-racist Bible-thumpers. If Leitch wins, and I think she might, Chong, Raitt and Rempel will need to seriously consider their options. A-.
- Nathaniel Erskine-Smith: I’m a big fan of my Beaches-East York MP: he speaks his mind, he bucks the party line when he thinks he should, and he’s got big balls. He’s unlikely to be in cabinet because of that stuff, sure. But we need more representatives like this young man – and fewer like Ms. Invisible Do-Nothing, in the riding to the West, whose riding executive are about to resign on, en masse. A.
Am I being too kind? Perhaps. I just happen to think we are very well-served by the folks we presently have in Ottawa. When compared to the circus unfolding in the U.S., you have to admit: we are pretty lucky to have the calibre of folks we have in Parliament.
Now, what’s your view? Grade away!
PM Justin: first half of the year, an A-. Second half of 2016: C+. Cash for Access may still be a big problem for our young PM in the New Year. He should know better. Significant individuals left off the list: Finance Minister Bill Morneau, why not give him a grade? I’m thinking a generous C. Also missing: Chrystia Freeland, giving her a B. On the opposition side, NDP had quite a few MPs, who truly shone in 2016: Guy Caron, Alexandre Boulerice, and Ruth Ellen Brosseau, not to mention Charlie Angus and Nathan Cullen. All worthy of an A. Perhaps the top Conservative performer, next to Ambrose: Quebec City’s Gérard Deltell. And the one MP to watch in 2017? My early pick: Maxime Bernier. He may win the Conservative leadership on the first ballot.