LGBT, politics and regrets

This came across the transom early this morning. Read this part, about PC leader Patrick Brown and the LGBT “issue,” if you will:

Brown has expended considerable political capital since becoming leader in trying to make the Progressive Conservative Party more “progressive”. In particular, he has reached out to the LGBT community for advice. He has publicly supported same-sex marriage, marched in Toronto’s Pride parade, and reversed his earlier opposition to the province’s new sex-ed curriculum. He has put the party’s support behind Bill 28, which gives same-sex couples equal parenting rights. Most importantly, he has insisted that the party focus on fiscal issues and demanded that PC MPPs not push a social conservative agenda. For his efforts, social conservative critics have accused him of abandoning them on these crucial issues. To the religious right, this is an unconscionable betrayal. Christian activists call him a “shape-shifting weasel” who is purging the party of social conservatives while espousing “Liberal” polices on same-sex marriage and sex education in public schools. Federal Conservative MP and leadership candidate Brad Trost, who, like fellow candidates Pierre Lemieux and Andrew Scheer, advertises himself as “100% conservative”, has criticized the PCs for embracing “Liberal-lite” social polices and demanded that Conservative parties stop “discriminating” against social conservatives. Brian Lilley of The Rebel Media has insisted that Brown “pick a side – Liberal or Conservative” and launched a petition to “bring Patrick around to the proper way of thinking.” …Now that he is the leader of the PC Party, Patrick Brown has come down unequivocally against social conservative policies, stating in no uncertain terms that he is “determined to lead an Ontario PC Party that is modern, inclusive, pragmatic, and that reflects the diversity and values of our province. To me that means one that is fiscally conservative and socially progressive.” Patrick Brown’s position on social issues is far from being “Liberal-lite”. It represents the best of conservative tradition: treating everyone as equals while protecting individual liberty from the encroaching power of the state. It doesn’t matter how he arrived at this position; it matters that he’s here. True conservatives should be standing behind him, not sniping at him from the undergrowth.

I am impressed not so much by Patrick Brown’s near-daily repudiation of what he once believed – but that, too, is impressive and laudatory – but more by the effort the author, here, made to contextualize changing political beliefs. It is a good essay, worth reading. It provides a glimpse into the man who would be Premier, perhaps. He isn’t what his opponents have said about him – not anymore, at least. His LGBT views have dramatically changed.

Me? Well, I was always associated with gay rights. In high school in Calgary and afterwards, in fact, the majority of my punk-circle friends were gay, I went to gay bars, I wrote pro-gay editorials for school papers, and I even wore the pink triangle onstage with the Hot Nasties. My parents would later confess that they wondered if I was gay (I wasn’t, believe me).

Despite all that, however, I would still occasionally use the word “fag” (often directed at my gay buddies, but not always). I wondered, back then, if gay couples should adopt. I didn’t march in any Pride parades (in Calgary in the 1970s, there wasn’t one to march in). I wasn’t a shining beacon of progressive values, in other words.

My views changed. My views evolved. I learned – from my gay and lesbian friends, from reading, from observing the world around me. The same thing happened with my boss Jean Chretien, on abortion. My other boss, Dalton McGuinty, was pretty socially-conservative, too, at the start. He changed. We all changed.

I regret that Patrick Brown was ever against gay marriage. I regret that he had socially conservative views on issues like abortion and whatnot.

My sense (and LGBT Tory’s sense) is that he now profoundly regrets those things, too.

He deserves credit for that, not shaming.