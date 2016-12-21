This came across the transom early this morning. Read this part, about PC leader Patrick Brown and the LGBT “issue,” if you will:
Brown has expended considerable political capital since becoming leader in trying to make the Progressive Conservative Party more “progressive”. In particular, he has reached out to the LGBT community for advice. He has publicly supported same-sex marriage, marched in Toronto’s Pride parade, and reversed his earlier opposition to the province’s new sex-ed curriculum. He has put the party’s support behind Bill 28, which gives same-sex couples equal parenting rights. Most importantly, he has insisted that the party focus on fiscal issues and demanded that PC MPPs not push a social conservative agenda. For his efforts, social conservative critics have accused him of abandoning them on these crucial issues.
To the religious right, this is an unconscionable betrayal. Christian activists call him a “shape-shifting weasel” who is purging the party of social conservatives while espousing “Liberal” polices on same-sex marriage and sex education in public schools. Federal Conservative MP and leadership candidate Brad Trost, who, like fellow candidates Pierre Lemieux and Andrew Scheer, advertises himself as “100% conservative”, has criticized the PCs for embracing “Liberal-lite” social polices and demanded that Conservative parties stop “discriminating” against social conservatives. Brian Lilley of The Rebel Media has insisted that Brown “pick a side – Liberal or Conservative” and launched a petition to “bring Patrick around to the proper way of thinking.”
…Now that he is the leader of the PC Party, Patrick Brown has come down unequivocally against social conservative policies, stating in no uncertain terms that he is “determined to lead an Ontario PC Party that is modern, inclusive, pragmatic, and that reflects the diversity and values of our province. To me that means one that is fiscally conservative and socially progressive.”
Patrick Brown’s position on social issues is far from being “Liberal-lite”. It represents the best of conservative tradition: treating everyone as equals while protecting individual liberty from the encroaching power of the state. It doesn’t matter how he arrived at this position; it matters that he’s here. True conservatives should be standing behind him, not sniping at him from the undergrowth.
I am impressed not so much by Patrick Brown’s near-daily repudiation of what he once believed – but that, too, is impressive and laudatory – but more by the effort the author, here, made to contextualize changing political beliefs. It is a good essay, worth reading. It provides a glimpse into the man who would be Premier, perhaps. He isn’t what his opponents have said about him – not anymore, at least. His LGBT views have dramatically changed.
Me? Well, I was always associated with gay rights. In high school in Calgary and afterwards, in fact, the majority of my punk-circle friends were gay, I went to gay bars, I wrote pro-gay editorials for school papers, and I even wore the pink triangle onstage with the Hot Nasties. My parents would later confess that they wondered if I was gay (I wasn’t, believe me).
Despite all that, however, I would still occasionally use the word “fag” (often directed at my gay buddies, but not always). I wondered, back then, if gay couples should adopt. I didn’t march in any Pride parades (in Calgary in the 1970s, there wasn’t one to march in). I wasn’t a shining beacon of progressive values, in other words.
My views changed. My views evolved. I learned – from my gay and lesbian friends, from reading, from observing the world around me. The same thing happened with my boss Jean Chretien, on abortion. My other boss, Dalton McGuinty, was pretty socially-conservative, too, at the start. He changed. We all changed.
I regret that Patrick Brown was ever against gay marriage. I regret that he had socially conservative views on issues like abortion and whatnot.
My sense (and LGBT Tory’s sense) is that he now profoundly regrets those things, too.
He deserves credit for that, not shaming.
Hear, here!
Good points. I have been more or less bemused by Brown’s apparent kamikaze. It seemed improbable, but hey, the P in PC does after all stand for Progressive. After years of lurching into intolerance and bigotry, it seems an impossible task to get a plurality of Ontarians to trust those nasty people enough to vote for them. Now that the price Brown is paying is becoming more obvious, he will probably start having an impact on the electorate. I don`t think he will have that much of an impact on his Party though. Many of them are on a mission from God to punish everybody for something or other. Hard to say if I would rather reward them for trying to change, or assume the only change is to hide their intent. I suspect that is the calculus that will be going through many voters heads come election time.
If he can make this stick, and convince folks that it’s not a bait-and-switch they will do very well in 2018.
A credible plan for electricity, transportation and employment and they will take it all.
The problem is it is impossible to be fiscally conservative and socially progressive. Fiscal conservatism leads to economic inequality, very real power imbalances, dislocation, poor mental health, violence, crime, crumbling public infrastructure, wait times and more.
Fiscal conservatism leads to social problems for a large chunk of the population. It’s directly linked to Trump Reich and Brexit. Not needed here, thank you.
It aways comes back to who decides what ‘the proper way of thinking’ is doesn’t it ?
Some of us decide for ourselves, thank very much. That’s the way its supposed to be.
“It doesn’t matter how he arrived at this position; it matters that he’s here.”
So, they’re saying it doesn’t matter that Patrick Brown arrived at his current position after pandering to those on the other side of the “issue” during the 2015 PCPO leadership race, then again during a by-election a few months ago, only reversing himself after his own office was caught by the Queen’s Park media promising to ‘scrap’ the sex-ed curriculum update.
Agreed and I suspect the more McVety and his hard core SoCons complain the better for him. What the SoCons forget is most people cannot stand them and any party they play a significant role in scares the vast majority of moderate voters. Never mind social conservatism is dying off anyways. It may divide older voters between liberal and conservative, but amongst younger voters, there is no divide. The divide between younger conservatives and younger liberals is on fiscal issues not social issues.
People do come around on social issues. As a monolith, the LGBT community intimidates some people, or even scares them. But once they know a gay person and find out they have just the same concerns about life, they almost always change their view. I’ve been out for 30 years and watched it time and time again.
You’ll pardon me if I continue to be deeply suspicious of LGBTory and anything that comes out of them.
They haven’t exactly been up front with the Trans community when the CPC was busy sabotaging trans rights bills in Parliament. I’ll take their analysis of Brown with a great deal of skepticism. It has been my experience that they are inconsistent – often looking for excuses to support whatever conservative group and not necessarily being honest or objective in their analysis.
Let the PCs eat their own.
The law of the land via constitutional construction is that gay marriage is it. The PCs want to die on that hill, go at ‘er. They want to fight same sex adoptions and parenting rights, tell that to their sons and daughters who are gay, or their friends. Tell that to the long-standing partner who has parenting rights and can see the spouse in the hospital now they they don’t deserve those.