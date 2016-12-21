Oil is way down in Alberta, hydro is way up in Ontario. Justin Trudeau isn’t responsible for either, but he’s apparently being blamed for both.
From our buddies at Abacus:
As 2016 winds down, approval of the performance of the Trudeau government sagged a bit to 50%, in line with the numbers achieved at this point last year, but down from the levels seen earlier in the year. 32% disapprove of how the government is doing.
The sliding approval rating is largely attributable to opinion shifts in Ontario and Alberta, and among Conservative voters. Liberal and NDP voters remain about as satisfied as they have been with the performance of Mr. Trudeau’s government. Quebec and BC show considerably less fluctuation.
Trudeau’s guys must be a bit frustrated by all this, because they don’t control how expensive hydro is or how inexpensive oil is. But he’s taking a hit for both, just the same.
He needs oil to go up, which I think it will do in Q2 2017. He needs hydro rates in Ontario to go down, or some dramatic political changes, in Q1 2017. I think the latter is more likely than the former.
We shall see. In the meantime, I – for one – feel for Justin Trudeau. He’s being blamed for crap that is in no way his fault.
Politics is a cruel mistress, etc.
Adding a Carbon Tax will increase both, which will impact everything.. The next election won’t be about the goodness of a carbon tax because he passed all the pain to the Provinces and those governments will need to get reelected.
Also Power company rates are already accounting for the new infrastructure to cover the carbon tax.
He should be held to account for the cost increases since he will be responsible for 10 to 15% increase in fuel and power and shipping due to an overreach by the feds in provincial taxation.
I am not sure there is anyone who can fix the hydro situation in Ontario whether it be Wynne, the opposition parties, or Trudeau unless they want to break some very big power purchase contracts or put the Ontario hydro system into bankruptcy protection. The later isn’t actually such a bad idea in New Hampshire the main electricity went into bankruptcy back in the 1990s to get out from under the ballooning cost of building the Seabrook Nuclear Power plant while at no point during bankruptcy did the lights ever go out. I am not sure though anyone in Ontario is bold enough to suggest such a solution.
It also reflects the fact that for an insurgent or opposition politician, campaigning is a lot easier than governing. Trudeau is now discovering that, and Trump is about to.
Not his fault but he and his government are doubling down on the folly of the Ontario and Alberta governments- banning coal, not doing nearly enough on pipelines, declaring land out of bounds for exploration and of course the carbon tax. So he has tied himself and his party to the mast of green insanity and will go down with the ship.
Coal would be dead in the Ontario power market now anyway, unless it was protected with Global Adjustment Fees the way nuclear is – a generating asset that takes that long to ramp up but is not guaranteed baseload (and coal no longer can be) is DOA.
Not exactly true. Coal in a true free market would dominate baselaod generation (along with NG) by being the cheapest option (thus ‘guaranteeing’ its purchase) wind and solar are utterly useless as baseload supply and without subsidies would be disconnected from the grid due to those nuisance factor/cost.
Ontario’s manufacturing was built on cheap, high quality, reliable power. The left has destroyed that competitive advantage making all Canadians poorer as a result.
To be associated in any way with the Wynne government of Ontario is a disaster. Surely the WORST by a wide margin of any government ever in Ontario
You’re right about being tarred by another government’s reputation, and if the feds were unpopular it would impact at the provincial level too. Not sure whether the opposite holds true though – would the shine of one level of government boost the popularity of another?
I agree that Ontario’s prices are way too high to justify convincingly. We’re paying far more than other jurisdictions in Canada. But the European average is almost double what we pay, so even as I curse while paying the hydro bill I repeat to myself “thank God I’m not in Berlin”.
Alberta is naturally a conservative province so not surprised he is unpopular there. 60% voted Conservative last federal election and his approval rating amongst conservative voters has always been low. As for Ontario, it’s true its not his fault, but Kathleen Wynne definitely has a fair bit of responsibility and being closely associated with her is bringing him down. In BC and Quebec by contrast, they have provincial Liberal governments in name at least, but neither is seen as being associated with Trudeau thus he is unaffected by their popularity or unpopularity. In the case of Ontario, I suspect a fair number of federal Liberals probably would be happy to see the OLP lose knowing they will be an albatross around their neck never mind Ontario has a long history of splitting its support so if the PCs win the next Ontario election that is probably good news for the federal Liberals and vice versa.
There’s no way around it for Ontario Liberals: Wynne has to go. If she is being stubborn about it, she’ll have to be removed by the party. At least that way they will avoid third party status in 2018.
True, but he will also get credit for anything good that happens even if he had nothing to do with it…
Warren,
The Wynne brain trust have to come up with the mother of whoppers to save their political bacon. Now we will truly see the cloth that her strategists are made of.
Maybe the pollsters are telling you it is because of his Liberal provincial cousins. But maybe the reason is some of his Ministers and his failure to keep his promises.
Feling sorry for him? He has had no Opposition for over a year. In my lifetime, I have never seen anything like it. Plenty of other folk around more deserving of your empathy.
The longer Wynne hangs around the worse it’s going to get for Trudeau. There are ALL those lovely photos too of their political closeness.
None of it may be his doing but it’s still his watch now and he’s in charge. Governing is hard.