This one:
BREAKING: Trump to #morningjoe on the nukes tweet: 'Let it be an arms race' https://t.co/X9FMNtgKPK
— Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) December 23, 2016
There will be some schadenfreude, of course, as the slack-jawed fools who voted for Trump realize what they have wrought. But, by then, the missiles should be arcing overhead, and the church pews will all be full, too late.
This is a really good article on the subject, which should give us all cause for concern. How do you think Trump would react, if faced with this 1980 situation?
http://www.newyorker.com/news/news-desk/world-war-three-by-mistake
We had a good run. I guess.
The human race, you mean.
I’m curious warren what you think of this backstab:
https://www.yahoo.com/news/un-demands-end-israeli-settlements-us-abstains-193027638.html