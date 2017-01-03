Check out this whopper:
No one thing killed blogging in Canada. Twitter played a role. Much of the old blogosphere energy now gets expended on Tweets. The structure of the Internet changed, too. Between maybe 2003 and 2009, when blogging was huge, the Internet was more about websites. Today it’s all about platforms like Facebook and YouTube.
Blogging still exists. Many of the biggest names from that era endure. Some — Jaime Weinman, Colby Cosh, Chris Selley — migrated into the old media world. Others, like Dan “Calgary Grit” Arnold, became players in the real political sphere (Arnold is director of research and advertising for the Liberal Party of Canada). But blogging itself no longer enjoys the dominance it once had.
The full steaming pile is here. And what a load of bollocks it is. I’m not going to cite a single statistic or fact, sayeth he, I’m not going to do any, you know, actual research. I’m just going to say “blogging is dead.” And it will be therefore true.
Except, you know, it isn’t. My pal Raymi the Minx has been at it for almost two decades, and hasn’t let up. So too Big City Lib, for years. Jordon Cooper out West. Scott Tribe. Anti-Racist Canada. Torontoist, Daily Kos, and on and on. All have substantial audiences. All are on the blogroll, just to the left, Post guy.
Oh: and the words you now squint at, on a bluish screen somewhere? The ones found on this Non-Blog? They’re seen by three and a half million people a year. How’s that factoid, Post boy? That’s more people than read many of your columnists, I’d wager. And this little project – now in its 17th year – makes a not-insubstantial amount of dough, too. It’s a media platform that is pretty profitable, unlike…well, you know.
But forget about all that. Forget about it. Here’s one fact.
A few years ago, a newspaper editor-in-chief came to see me. He said he wanted me to write for his newspaper as a columnist. Why, I asked. “Because we are blown away by the size of your audience,” he said. “It’s more than most of our columnists.”
The name of the newspaper?
The National Post.