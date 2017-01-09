 


Cabinet shuffle: open thread
January 9th, 2017, 4:15 pm

Here’s what Canadian Press says:

OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to give his year-old cabinet a facelift on Tuesday.

Sources tell The Canadian Press that the shuffle will involve at least six people.

Those expected to be moved include International Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland, who is considered likely to replace Stephane Dion at Foreign Affairs.

Also believed in the mix are Status of Women Minister Patty Hajdu, seen as a strong performer, and Democratic Institutions Minister Maryam Monsef — widely criticized for her handling of Trudeau’s promise to reform Canada’s voting system.

Employment Minister MaryAnn Mihychuk is also expected to be moved.

Sources, speaking anonymously because they are not authorized to disclose details publicly, expect at least one new face in cabinet: Francois-Philippe Champagne, currently parliamentary secretary to Finance Minister Bill Morneau.

Baseless speculation is baseless, but it’s fun. I’m on Evan Solomon’s show on CFRA discussing this very subject right now. So add your speculation to comments below!


2 Responses to “Cabinet shuffle: open thread”

  1. Andrew says:
    January 9, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    Federal Ministers should not cry when they don’t get their way…Chrystia Freeland will be out.

    Reply
  2. WDM says:
    January 9, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    Freeland – Foreign Affairs
    Champagne – Trade
    Hajdu – Employment/Labour
    Monsef – Status of Women
    Dion – retirement/ambassadorship
    Mihychuk – Democratic Reform

    All based on some of the names we’ve seen thrown about, which means this could be all BS and none of the names above go anywhere.

    Reply

