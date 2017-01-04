I’ll be hosting, and these fine folks will be on the panel:
- Desmond Cole, Activist, Author, Journalist
- Bernie M. Farber, ED the Mosaic Institute
- Ihsaan Gardee, ED National Counicl of Can Muslims
- Dr. Karen Mock, Human Rights Consultant, President JSpaceCanada
Tickets are just $10, and $5 for students with ID. There’s reserved seating, too.
What’s it all about? Well, basically, it’s a recognition that the world has changed (for the worse) since the start of November – as seen here and here and here and here and here and here, in Canada, too – and that we need to start talking about it, and doing something about it.
I think it’s going to be an important discussion. And I think you should come if you’re in or near the GTA that night.