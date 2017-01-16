So, The Lobby Monitor asked me about the Aga Khan, helicopter, lobbying, blah blah blah.
Here’s my response.
The sponsor is almost always a lobbyist. CIJA, for example, sponsors a great deal of air travel – with MPs from all parties – every year. That never raises any concerns.
This case shouldn’t either. The Opposition – and some bored pundits – are attempting to manufacture hysteria because they are frustrated by Trudeau’s ongoing popularity.
There was no other practical and expeditious way to get where he was going. The helicopter belonged to a man who had known Trudeau since infancy, and was not a registered lobbyist.
Trudeau did nothing wrong, in my opinion.