OTTAWA — The Conservatives have edged ahead of the Liberals in support, according to poll results released today that also put Stephen Harper’s party in the lead in the crucial Ontario region.
If an election were held today, 33% of voters would cast their ballots for the Conservatives, up a percentage point from a week ago, while 32% would vote Liberal, down a point, according to the poll by Ipsos Reid for the National Post, CanWest News Service and Global National. The difference between the two main contenders is still within the poll’s margin of error.
In the key battleground of seat-rich Ontario, the Liberals have fallen four points to 36%, giving the Conservatives, who remained at 38%, the edge. The Liberals have won four consecutive elections largely on the strength of their popularity in Canada’s most populous province.
(I found that because I was curious about today’s date, for whatever reason, and went poking around www.warrenkinsella.com on the Wayback Machine.)
I had a few reactions to what I found posted on this web site on January 2, 2006. One, I can’t believe it’s been more than a decade. Wow. I’m super old, shoot me now, etc.
Two, that minute shift – eleven years ago today – marked the beginning of the end for The Board and their “juggernaut.” Three weeks later, they’d lose to Stephen Harper. Many exiled Liberals danced a jig, that night. (You may be shocked to hear that I was one of them.)
Three, alternation: I believe in it. I do. And I believe Ontarians usually (and quite sensibly) don’t like having one political party running everything, federally and provincially. So, when Jean Chretien retired – and when Dalton McGuinty won a huge majority – the doomsday clock starting ticking for Prime Minister Blip. Once Ontario voters were satisfied that Stephen Harper wasn’t going to take a chainsaw to the place, they gave him the keys to 24 for the next decade.
If I’m right (and I’m often wrong, as the Wayback Machine will quickly confirm), none of this is very good for the Ontario Liberal Party. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, paradoxically, makes Ontario start seriously considering Premier Patrick Brown (or Premier Andrea Horwath, I hasten to add). It’s a bit weird, but that’s alternation for you.
Oh, you can now say that the Ontario provincial election is officially “next year.” Time flies, eh?
P.S. I again offer my candidacy, gratis, to whatever provincial party wants me. If Lisa is going to be at City council, I want to be at Queen’s Park. Any takers?
Patrick Brown is going to scoop up a Wynne fumble; and promptly, he’s going to fumble it back. Just watch.