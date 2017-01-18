I will be on with my friends at CITY-TV on Friday to provide colour commentary. I can’t wait to talk about the Unpresident on-air. Tune in!
Also, Lisa and Daughter Two will be heading to the Women’s March in D.C. the same morning. Lisa is writing about it for the Hill Times, and will be doing hits from there with a number of Canadian broadcasters. The two of them will be in the U.S. capitol all weekend – and I can report that the Canadian Embassy and Ambassador David McNaughton are doing very fine work, making sure that the thousands of Canadian women at the march are protected and safe.
Finally, on Saturday at noon, I will be at Queen’s Park – hopefully with several thousand like-minded friends – protesting the racist, sexist, groping Human Cheeto. Come if you can!