Libel, libel, oh oh, we gotta go
January 6th, 2017, 8:38 am

Spotted this in the National Post this morning:

Clarification – Yank Barry: On April 15, 2012, the National Post published an article about Mr. Yank Barry entitled “The world according to Yank: Montrealer with checkered past gets Nobel nod, or does he?”

The National Post acknowledges that Mr. Barry has engaged in extensive philanthropic work and has continued to do so since the date of the article; that he has repeatedly been nominated for a Nobel Prize for his philanthropic work since the date of the article; and that subsequent to the article, the Kingsmen website has been revised to acknowledge him as lead singer of the Kingsmen while original members were on sabbatical from 1968 to 1969, and that he has been a member from 2013 to date. The National Post does not suggest, and did not intend to suggest, that Mr. Barry did not have significant philanthropic and career accomplishments. The National Post regrets any contrary interpretation of our article that may have been made.

I don’t know who Yank Berry is, but this is the best clarification/correction/retraction/shit-eating apology of the year so far. It also provides us with an excuse to play Louie, Louie, a tune which is catchier than a drawer full of fish hooks, and was the start of punk rock:



