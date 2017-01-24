I’m sorry, but this is awesome:
Kevin O’Leary is the far-and-away front-runner for the Conservative leadership as the Opposition party gains slightly on the Liberals in overall voter preference, according to a new poll.
O’Leary, the celebrity businessman who entered the Tory leadership race last week after months of signalling a potential campaign, is the top choice to lead the party for 27 per cent of poll respondents. The survey found he had more than twice the support of runner-up Maxime Bernier, the Quebec MP and former minister who scored 11 per cent.
Here’s why:
• Conservatives grew in only one province in 2015 – Quebec – but they prefer a guy who doesn’t speak a word of French
• Conservatives prefer a far-Right reality TV show moron at the precise moment that far-Right reality TV show morons are spurring protests around the globe involving millions
• Conservatives prefer a Boston resident who, like that other Boston resident they spent untold millions to demonize, is “just visiting”
If they had any intelligence, they’d pick Raitt, Chong or a Bernier.
They don’t have any intelligence. They’re O’Losers.