Ironically, I’m at CBC right now. And that’s where I read this.
Other pundits are all but writing Wynne off.
“She has lost that credibility with voters and once it’s gone it’s almost impossible to get back,” said Quito Maggi, CEO of Mainstreet Research.
His firm’s polling in the latter half of 2016 suggested the Liberals would do far better without Wynne as leader.
“It’s not the message, it’s the messenger,” said Maggi in an interview. “Even some of the positives that this government has tried to announce the last six, eight, 12 months have been completely drowned out immediately by the negatives.”
Polls by three different firms in the final months of 2016 put Kathleen Wynne’s approval rating in the range of 13 to 16 per cent. She faces an election in June 2018.
“There comes a point with governments when there may be little they can do to change circumstances, particularly after a party has been in power for a long time,” said Shachi Kurl, executive director of the Angus Reid Institute.
But the team around Wynne is not pressing the panic button — yet.
When your numbers are mired at Mulroney-1992 levels – the lowest one firm has ever recorded for a sitting Premier – it’s time for a big rethink and some big changes. Obviously. This situation has been going on for many months, and it needs to be fixed now if the Ontario Liberals are to avoid many years in opposition.
Wynne has some amazing staff, from Andrew Bevan on down. But I do not feel that she has been well served by her campaign team. At all.
She has positives – but those well-compensated operatives haven’t been telling people about those positives. She has an impressive policy brain – but they needed to be telling people more about her impressive heart, too. She is the Premier, and she is supposed to be talking about the big picture – not being hauled out to announce beer sales in every frigging grocery store.
What will Kathleen Wynne do? Beats me. But one thing is certain: what they are doing now isn’t working.