…and a lot of the world is marching, too. I will be doing so at noon at Queen’s Park with thousands of others. (Look for the old punk guy in an Obama ball cap and a DONALD TRUMP IS AN ASSHOLE T-shirt.)
Oh, and here’s a CBC report quoting my wife, now heading to the big march in Washington:
Canadian women are donning their “pussyhats” and heading south in buses and cars to take part in the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday, which is expected to draw about 200,000 protesters who disavow the policies and presidency of Donald Trump.
Demonstrators at Saturday’s march will include gun safety advocates, environmentalists, and human rights and women’s rights activists. A series of solidarity marches in cities across Canada and around the globe will unfold at the same time.
Toronto’s Lisa Kinsella says she’s travelling to Washington with her stepdaughter. She was particularly disturbed by comments Trump made on the campaign trail regarding women, immigrants, Muslims, African-Americans, people with disabilities, gays and lesbians.
“The Women’s March on Washington will send a strong message to president-elect Trump and his government that women’s rights are human rights,” said Kinsella in an email interview. “It will let him know that the world is watching, and that women stand together, regardless of our citizenship.”
Today is a great antidote to yesterday’s depressing events.