Canada will increase its funding to international organizations that provide abortion-related services after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order blocking American funding for those services.
“Women’s rights is too important for us to make a compromise on that.” – Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister for International Development, on whether the Trudeau government is fearful of angering Trump.
In an interview with As It Happens guest host Helen Mann on Friday, Minister of International Development Marie-Claude Bibeau said the Liberal government would support a Dutch-led initiative to fund international programs supporting women’s reproductive health.
“I think that restricting the access to abortion does not reduce abortion. It only increases the number of unsafe abortions and it endangers the lives of women,” Bibeau said.