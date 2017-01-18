Execellent Toronto Star report here.
By the by, Blood and Honour is a decades-old neo-Nazi group in Britain. Combat 18 is a skinhead group whose members have committed multiple murders. The “18” refers to the first and eighth letters, A and H – Adolf Hitler.
Their posters have been put up all over Calgary.
Welcome to the Trump times.
@kinsellawarren holds up a For Blood And Honour poster, a group connected with neo-Nazis and white supremacy pic.twitter.com/P9PJHNefhA
— Jesse Winter (@jwints) January 19, 2017