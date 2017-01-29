Trump administration officials are discussing the possibility of asking foreign visitors to disclose all websites and social media sites they visit, and to share the contacts in their cell phones. If the foreign visitor declines to share such information, he or she could be denied entry.
To save him a lot of trouble, here’s me directly contacting the sexist, racist, fascist groper this morning, using aforementioned cellular device. SAD!
Our country needs strong borders and extreme vetting, NOW. Look what is happening all over Europe and, indeed, the world – a horrible mess!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2017
Fuck off, racist. https://t.co/TTj7Rb53LB
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) January 29, 2017