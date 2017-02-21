|
“Warren Kinsella's book, ‘Fight the Right: A Manual for Surviving the Coming Conservative Apocalypse,’ is of vital importance for American conservatives and other right-leaning individuals to read, learn and understand.”
- The Washington Times
“One of the best books of the year.”
- The Hill Times
“Justin Trudeau’s speech followed Mr. Kinsella’s playbook on beating conservatives chapter and verse...[He followed] the central theme of the Kinsella narrative: “Take back values. That’s what progressives need to do.”
- National Post
“[Kinsella] is a master when it comes to spinning and political planning...”
- George Stroumboulopoulos, CBC TV
“Kinsella pulls no punches in Fight The Right...Fight the Right accomplishes what it sets out to do – provide readers with a glimpse into the kinds of strategies that have made Conservatives successful and lay out a credible roadmap for progressive forces to regain power.”
- Elizabeth Thompson, iPolitics
“[Kinsella] deserves credit for writing this book, period... he is absolutely on the money...[Fight The Right] is well worth picking up.”
- Huffington Post
“Run, don't walk, to get this amazing book.”
- Mike Duncan, Classical 96 radio
“Fight the Right is very interesting and - for conservatives - very provocative.”
- Former Ontario Conservative leader John Tory
“His new book is great! All of his books are great!”
- Tommy Schnurmacher, CJAD
“I absolutely recommend this book.”
- Paul Wells, Maclean’s
“Kinsella puts the Left on the right track with new book!”
- Calgary Herald
Dump Trump: now in HuffPo
2 Responses to “Dump Trump: now in HuffPo”
Trump and Sanders looked like outsiders.
Clinton looked like an insider – deep state institutions and personnel.
Enough voters in the right states wanted an outsider, so, Trump presidency.
It looked as if one way Trump and company would deal with deep state, was to emphasize military intell over CIA.
Deep state is in full replace-Trump-with-one-of-their-own mode, with help from Clinton Democrats, many congress Republicans, NYT, Wapo, and assorted other deep state allies.
Self styled ‘progressives’ are cheering on deep state and insider Washington in this attempt to upend the election results. CIA is now their hero.
since some in Hollywood etc. want a military coup to overthrow Trump, maybe they should remake “Seven Days in May” as an inspirational story.
(Alex Baldwin can play coup leader General James Mattoon Scott)