There is no clear “Ford Nation” front-runner in the federal Conservative leadership race, with support split between Kevin O’Leary, Kellie Leitch and Maxime Bernier, according to Doug Ford, the former Toronto city councillor and brother to late Toronto mayor Rob Ford.
“Those are the three main contenders, I would say,” Mr. Ford said Thursday, referring to support from the base of 350,000 or so voters in the Toronto area who have supported the Ford family in municipal elections.
But Mr. Ford, who is set to speak on a panel called Down with the Elites at the conservative Manning Centre conference in Ottawa on Friday, said he’s not supporting anyone in the race.
I suspect many Cons are similarly conflicted. Is the country going all Trump, in which case it’s Leitch, who doesn’t believe a word she is saying? Is it just a case of getting noticed again, meaning O’Leary, our very own Just Visiting guy? Or do we build on our Quebec base and the crucial biker gang demographic?
What thinkest thou, O wise readers?
I guess I’m biased now. I took out a membership to support Mad Max. Leitch is terrifying, and O’Leary probably is just visiting, but I suspect he’s not as bad as folks let on (he’s not “building a wall”, for example)
The race is shaping up JUST as the MSM wants it to be. They’re making the same mistake the Lib. left media did with Trump and the GOP race there…until they realized their mistake but by then it was too late. They got the race they set up.
Question is whether what the membership wants matters? With a ranked ballot does it really matter who the front-runner is? Nope.
Warren,
I suspect it’s already in the bag for Bernier. Those that absolutely don’t want either Leitch or O’Leary will likely put Max over the top.
What we wouldn’t give to find out which candidate Harper favours!
I’m willing to forgive the girlfriend with the cleavage. (I still laugh at that!)
I like Bernier’s policies, and for the first time in my life joined up and donated.
Leitch and O’Leary , ugh.
At this point I’m thinking Trudeau is going to be in power for a very long time. Provided of course the Orange Lunatic to the south doesn’t blow us all up…..
Meanwhile at the White House, Donald bans CNN and the New York Times from briefings…………………
Something like a quarter to a third of Ford Nation are actually usually NDP supporters believe it or not, so it’s likely more complicated then Doug Ford presents itself, after all the Tories and NDP tend to have a bit of a tug of war over populists elements who are less concerned with left/right wing divisions, but many of whom hate the Liberal Party as Elitist.
So DoFo, or maybe it should be DuhFo, the millionaire printing business owner is speaking at a conference called “Down with the Elites”. That is (pardon the pun) really rich. Just who are the elites that a member of the millionaire’s club would call elite. Two kinds of Conservatives, millionaires and really dumb suckers.
I have a hard time believing any of these individuals will pose any type of challenge to Justin. The fact that the Conservative “leaders in waiting” all decided to take a pass make me think whomever actually wins will just be a placeholder until sometime n the 2020’s. I think with his name recognition; “O’Leery” will be successful, and then get his lunch handed to him. But I’ve been wrong before!
My very unscientific poll of all the card-carrying Tories I know shows overwhelming support for Mad Max. Plus he’s apparently well ahead in donations, and we all know money is the mother’s milk of politics, etc. Assuming he gets the second-preference votes of other more moderate / non-crazy candidates like Scheer, Raitt and Chong, I think he’s well positioned to win.
This may be damning him with faint praise, but frankly the Tories could do much worse.
If they’re going to go down that road, then Mr. Leather is probably their best bet. But any of the three (and most of the others, frankly) is just handing the Liberals attack ad possibilities.
And the political cartoonists await….