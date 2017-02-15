 


Get your pithy commentary on the CPC leadership race, right here
February 15th, 2017, 10:11 am

Step right up!




  1. Cath says:
    February 15, 2017 at 10:17 am

    The answer is “yes”. Totally electable in Canada.

    Reply
  2. Gord Tulk says:
    February 15, 2017 at 10:26 am

    Trudeau and the liberals are sinking steadily in the polls and still yet to see what a mess they have made of the country’s finances and both oppon parties are still leaderless.

    Bernier is certainly electable. O’Leary we likely won’t find out. And both O’Leary and Bernier are far more intelligent and capable than Trudeau and the naive children who run him.

    Reply
  3. Darren H says:
    February 15, 2017 at 10:45 am

    CPC can win the next election but only with Rona. She has been eating Trudeau’s lunch during Question Period, especially when they serve up softballs like considering taxing health and dental benefits. Let’s them build a narrative of financial mismanagement by pointing at huge deficits and seemingly panicky tax schemes.

    Reply
  4. Tiger says:
    February 15, 2017 at 10:49 am

    Re Max, I welcome expectations being set low. He’s great, he’ll surpass any, but it never hurts to be underestimated.

    Re O’Leary, well, if people want him, that’s their affair. They can work on selling him.

    Reply
  5. Mark says:
    February 15, 2017 at 10:56 am

    Bernier is at least consistent with his personal values despite some of his platform (supply management) going over like a lead balloon in Quebec. I know that Canadians could probably count on him to practice what he preaches, unlike most of them. As for O’Leary, he won’t go down well with the anti-CBC folks in the Conservative Party, and others for various reasons.

    Reply

