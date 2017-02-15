Step right up!
@kinsellawarren Do you think Maxime Bernier or O’Leary are electable in Canada?
— Lea (@Toriaimeegirl) February 15, 2017
One doesn’t speak French and the other doesn’t really speak English. Other than that, everything is fine. #cpcldr https://t.co/uk33ZOFMqK
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 15, 2017
The answer is “yes”. Totally electable in Canada.
Trudeau and the liberals are sinking steadily in the polls and still yet to see what a mess they have made of the country’s finances and both oppon parties are still leaderless.
Bernier is certainly electable. O’Leary we likely won’t find out. And both O’Leary and Bernier are far more intelligent and capable than Trudeau and the naive children who run him.
In your humble opinion right?
CPC can win the next election but only with Rona. She has been eating Trudeau’s lunch during Question Period, especially when they serve up softballs like considering taxing health and dental benefits. Let’s them build a narrative of financial mismanagement by pointing at huge deficits and seemingly panicky tax schemes.
Re Max, I welcome expectations being set low. He’s great, he’ll surpass any, but it never hurts to be underestimated.
Re O’Leary, well, if people want him, that’s their affair. They can work on selling him.
Bernier is at least consistent with his personal values despite some of his platform (supply management) going over like a lead balloon in Quebec. I know that Canadians could probably count on him to practice what he preaches, unlike most of them. As for O’Leary, he won’t go down well with the anti-CBC folks in the Conservative Party, and others for various reasons.