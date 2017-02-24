 


Goebbels would approve
February 24th, 2017, 4:56 pm

Here:

WASHINGTON — Journalists from The New York Times and several other news organizations were prohibited from attending a briefing by President Trump’s press secretary on Friday, a highly unusual breach of relations between the White House and its press corps.

Reporters from The Times, BuzzFeed News, CNN, The Los Angeles Times and Politico were not allowed to enter the West Wing office of the press secretary, Sean M. Spicer, for the scheduled briefing. Aides to Mr. Spicer only allowed in reporters from a handpicked group of news organizations that, the White House said, had been previously confirmed.

Those organizations included Breitbart News, the One America News Network and The Washington Times, all with conservative leanings. 

When a regime attempts to destroy a free press, as is happening here, democracy itself is at risk. It is the end of freedom, and the start of tyranny. 

This is what fascists do. 


4 Responses to "Goebbels would approve"

  1. Lance says:
    February 24, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    If ALL media was banned except a state-sponsored media, a fascist Gobbels moniker would be true. CNN and a few other news outlets is hardly ALL media, so it is patently NOT.

    Reply
  2. Ridiculosity says:
    February 24, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    Jethro’s President. Ellie May’s hiding out in NYC. Jed, who can barely keep his family fed, thinks coal jobs are coming back to the Ozarks. Mr. Drysdale has joined the Treasury Department. No wonder Granny drinks.

    Reply
  3. Pipes says:
    February 24, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    God man, it is so painfully obvious what is happening and I see democracy weeping like water through cupped hands and clenched fingers. The Americans are in for a second round of a Civil War. This time will be different however, while they are distracted by the fight with their own brothers and sisters, their real enemies gain ground. Its the perfect storm. You can see it gathering and cant do much about it.

    The end result of all of this will be the dried track of a spent tear.

    Reply
  4. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    February 24, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    Warren,

    Fools aplenty…it will only make the liberal media even more aggressive to nail the big fish’s ass. Count on them to give 110% going forward. The political and tactical doofus is doomed.

    Reply

