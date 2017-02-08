…which is the working title of my next book, by the by.
Anyway. To get your morning off on a thoroughly depressing note, read this:
Almost a third of Canadians said the government should discriminate against Muslims when selecting foreigners to move to the country, and a third want to discriminate against people of colour to prioritize white immigrants. More than 65 per cent think immigrants have a responsibility to behave “more like Canadians.”
“Whatever is driving Canada’s exceptionally positive history of immigration … it does not appear to be an exceptionally tolerant public,” the study read.
The poll is here. Don’t want to say “I told you so,” but I told you so, here and here and here.
What does it all mean? It means:
- Trump and Brexit, racist and bigoted though they may be, were not outliers or flukes
- Leitch and O’Leary are cynical and despicable, but they’re not stupid
- Trudeau and most Premiers are to be applauded for their courage and integrity – but all of them should keep an eye trained on the political rear-view mirror
Why is all this happening? Well, (a) war and poverty and climate change are displacing people around the world (b) which has led to a massive influx of refugees and migrants in developed countries (c) whose pink-skinned citizens are reacting to globalization and joblessness by blaming the newcomers with brown skin, when the blame actually belongs to microchips and their own lack of job skills.
But I could be wrong about all that. What I’m not wrong about is this:
The Beast is awake, and he is among us again.
I agree with your general concern, notwithstanding your unsupported claim that climate change is a causal factor.
http://www.bbc.com/news/magazine-23899195
Warren, had an interesting chat with an old boss on Monday night. We got hung up on the solidity of institutions. Neither of us were particularly optimistic.
Polls …?? Like Latin – Dead ! Today they are like fortune tellers only with a slightly better +\- accuracy