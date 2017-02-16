It was wild! It was wooly!
Vote before I go on CITY-TV to talk about it!
.@realDonaldTrump is:
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 16, 2017
“Warren Kinsella's book, ‘Fight the Right: A Manual for Surviving the Coming Conservative Apocalypse,’ is of vital importance for American conservatives and other right-leaning individuals to read, learn and understand.”
- The Washington Times
“One of the best books of the year.”
- The Hill Times
“Justin Trudeau’s speech followed Mr. Kinsella’s playbook on beating conservatives chapter and verse...[He followed] the central theme of the Kinsella narrative: “Take back values. That’s what progressives need to do.”
- National Post
“[Kinsella] is a master when it comes to spinning and political planning...”
- George Stroumboulopoulos, CBC TV
“Kinsella pulls no punches in Fight The Right...Fight the Right accomplishes what it sets out to do – provide readers with a glimpse into the kinds of strategies that have made Conservatives successful and lay out a credible roadmap for progressive forces to regain power.”
- Elizabeth Thompson, iPolitics
“[Kinsella] deserves credit for writing this book, period... he is absolutely on the money...[Fight The Right] is well worth picking up.”
- Huffington Post
“Run, don't walk, to get this amazing book.”
- Mike Duncan, Classical 96 radio
“Fight the Right is very interesting and - for conservatives - very provocative.”
- Former Ontario Conservative leader John Tory
“His new book is great! All of his books are great!”
- Tommy Schnurmacher, CJAD
“I absolutely recommend this book.”
- Paul Wells, Maclean’s
“Kinsella puts the Left on the right track with new book!”
- Calgary Herald
Highly Scientific Poll™: what about that Unpresident presser?
It was wild! It was wooly!
Vote before I go on CITY-TV to talk about it!
I went with the last choice. It might describe his admin. I suppose people might say it describes Washington and its empire, thrashing about like failing dinosaur, but, I doubt it. Washington will be running a lot of this planet for some time yet. What I find intriguing the past weeks is the intelligence community down there getting so involved openly in the power struggles that seem to be going on. There is a swampy murk about it that makes it hard (for me, anyway) to figure out what teams are in this survival of the fittest, let alone who is up and who is down.
Maybe I’ll catch some Cage Royal wrestling on tv for some help. At least it’s open to view.
un-fricken-believable.