 


“Warren Kinsella's book, ‘Fight the Right: A Manual for Surviving the Coming Conservative Apocalypse,’ is of vital importance for American conservatives and other right-leaning individuals to read, learn and understand.”

- The Washington Times

“One of the best books of the year.”

- The Hill Times

“Justin Trudeau’s speech followed Mr. Kinsella’s playbook on beating conservatives chapter and verse...[He followed] the central theme of the Kinsella narrative: “Take back values. That’s what progressives need to do.”

- National Post

“[Kinsella] is a master when it comes to spinning and political planning...”

- George Stroumboulopoulos, CBC TV

“Kinsella pulls no punches in Fight The Right...Fight the Right accomplishes what it sets out to do – provide readers with a glimpse into the kinds of strategies that have made Conservatives successful and lay out a credible roadmap for progressive forces to regain power.”

- Elizabeth Thompson, iPolitics

“[Kinsella] deserves credit for writing this book, period... he is absolutely on the money...[Fight The Right] is well worth picking up.”

- Huffington Post

“Run, don't walk, to get this amazing book.”

- Mike Duncan, Classical 96 radio

“Fight the Right is very interesting and - for conservatives - very provocative.”

- Former Ontario Conservative leader John Tory

“His new book is great! All of his books are great!”

- Tommy Schnurmacher, CJAD

“I absolutely recommend this book.”

- Paul Wells, Maclean’s

“Kinsella puts the Left on the right track with new book!”

- Calgary Herald


Highly-scientific poll: what should Trudeau say and/or do about Trump?
February 1st, 2017, 8:17 am

You know my view.  At a certain point, I’ve suggested, silence becomes complicity.  Moreover, he’s promised to come after us on a myriad number of issues – trade, military alliances, security – so crossing our fingers and hoping he doesn’t notice us for the next four years is a fool’s folly.  We’re the Snow Mexicans, after all.

But there is a robust debate about all of that, believe me.  I have heard from many of you.  Some of you are blasé about it all, and think we should say and do nothing.  Others (like me) are very upset, and are shocked that the Liberals and the Conservatives – unlike our allies in Mexico, Britain, Germany and elsewhere – have said precious little.

What do you think?  I’ve tried to faithfully summarize the various points of view, here.  Mine, as noted, is in the option that recommends speaking up, preparing, and creating new alliances – with Europe, China, India and and so on.

Vote now, vote once.  Usually I do these poll things for fun, but in this one, I’m seriously interested in what you seriously think.



One Response to “Highly-scientific poll: what should Trudeau say and/or do about Trump?”

  1. Robert (Bob) Jensen says:
    February 1, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Hey Warren;

    I do not see where the poll is? Hell yes, I will vote.

    Bob Jensen

    Reply

