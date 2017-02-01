You know my view. At a certain point, I’ve suggested, silence becomes complicity. Moreover, he’s promised to come after us on a myriad number of issues – trade, military alliances, security – so crossing our fingers and hoping he doesn’t notice us for the next four years is a fool’s folly. We’re the Snow Mexicans, after all.
But there is a robust debate about all of that, believe me. I have heard from many of you. Some of you are blasé about it all, and think we should say and do nothing. Others (like me) are very upset, and are shocked that the Liberals and the Conservatives – unlike our allies in Mexico, Britain, Germany and elsewhere – have said precious little.
What do you think? I’ve tried to faithfully summarize the various points of view, here. Mine, as noted, is in the option that recommends speaking up, preparing, and creating new alliances – with Europe, China, India and and so on.
Vote now, vote once. Usually I do these poll things for fun, but in this one, I’m seriously interested in what you seriously think.
