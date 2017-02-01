Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is abandoning his long-held promise to change the way Canadians vote in federal elections.
In a mandate letter for newly appointed Democratic Institutions Minister Karina Gould, Trudeau makes it clear that electoral reform – once top of mind for the Liberal government – is no longer on the agenda.
“Changing the electoral system will not be in your mandate,” the prime minister writes in the letter, released Wednesday.
