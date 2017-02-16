Is Donald Trump affecting your mental health?

Stateside, some are certainly saying that he is:

Up here in the Great White North, I’ve heard from plenty of folks – including regular readers, writing to me privately – who also feel intensely, deeply stressed out in the new dark ages.

But not everyone is stressed out. The emotional range is everything from depression to rage to actual fear – and lots and lots of stress and existential angst in between. Some are dealing with it by tuning everything out, and going back to sharing recipes or talking about why the Leafs will choke.

Others, like me, feel completely alive about it all. (This, I think, won’t surprise many of you.)

I had lunch with a close buddy last week, a guy who is very senior in the book business. “This is going to sound crazy,” I said to him, “but I feel like I’ve been getting ready for this moment for years.”

“We’ve noticed,” said my friend.

So I’m not just writing one book about it all – I’m writing two. I’ve been asked to lecture about Trump at two different universities. Another university – my only true alma mater, U of C – has asked me to be a sessional lecturer in the middle of all the crazy. I’m helping a comedy festival to raise funds for Planned Parenthood in the U.S.

My band is going in to the studio soon to re-record this and a few other anti-Trumpist gems (new one: ‘Monkey With A Machine Gun,’ about you-know-who). I’m speaking at a big Ontario conference at month’s end – alongside the Chris Sands – about the Trump impact on Canadian government. Lisa and me and others are planning to put together a punk/rock concert thing to raise money for organizations who offer sanctuary to refugees, particularly the ones displaced by Trump’s racism and hate.

Oh, and I’m going to be joining lots more anti-Trump protests. They’re fun.

Donald Trump, before he and his corrupt cabal are finally indicted and jailed – and they will be, read my column next week – is having a profound effect on peoples’ lives. For many, as seen in the graphic above, it’s been pretty bad. For me, however, it hasn’t been bad at all: I kind of feel like my entire life has been pointed in this general direction.

On the weekend, saw a senior CBC producer friend when I was working out at the gym. Lately, whenever we run into other, the conversation inevitably turns to the Unpresident. My friend asked me what I thought about the latest dumpster fire.

“Trump isn’t going to be good for anything,” I said. “But he’s going to be great for anyone into journalism, politics and punk rock.”

Which should give you a sense about why I’m not stressed out – in fact, I kind of feel like I’m a teenager again.

Donald Trump: not good for your mental health, sure. But only if you let him.