Stateside, some are certainly saying that he is:
Up here in the Great White North, I’ve heard from plenty of folks – including regular readers, writing to me privately – who also feel intensely, deeply stressed out in the new dark ages.
But not everyone is stressed out. The emotional range is everything from depression to rage to actual fear – and lots and lots of stress and existential angst in between. Some are dealing with it by tuning everything out, and going back to sharing recipes or talking about why the Leafs will choke.
Others, like me, feel completely alive about it all. (This, I think, won’t surprise many of you.)
I had lunch with a close buddy last week, a guy who is very senior in the book business. “This is going to sound crazy,” I said to him, “but I feel like I’ve been getting ready for this moment for years.”
“We’ve noticed,” said my friend.
So I’m not just writing one book about it all – I’m writing two. I’ve been asked to lecture about Trump at two different universities. Another university – my only true alma mater, U of C – has asked me to be a sessional lecturer in the middle of all the crazy. I’m helping a comedy festival to raise funds for Planned Parenthood in the U.S.
My band is going in to the studio soon to re-record this and a few other anti-Trumpist gems (new one: ‘Monkey With A Machine Gun,’ about you-know-who). I’m speaking at a big Ontario conference at month’s end – alongside the Chris Sands – about the Trump impact on Canadian government. Lisa and me and others are planning to put together a punk/rock concert thing to raise money for organizations who offer sanctuary to refugees, particularly the ones displaced by Trump’s racism and hate.
Oh, and I’m going to be joining lots more anti-Trump protests. They’re fun.
Donald Trump, before he and his corrupt cabal are finally indicted and jailed – and they will be, read my column next week – is having a profound effect on peoples’ lives. For many, as seen in the graphic above, it’s been pretty bad. For me, however, it hasn’t been bad at all: I kind of feel like my entire life has been pointed in this general direction.
On the weekend, saw a senior CBC producer friend when I was working out at the gym. Lately, whenever we run into other, the conversation inevitably turns to the Unpresident. My friend asked me what I thought about the latest dumpster fire.
“Trump isn’t going to be good for anything,” I said. “But he’s going to be great for anyone into journalism, politics and punk rock.”
Which should give you a sense about why I’m not stressed out – in fact, I kind of feel like I’m a teenager again.
Donald Trump: not good for your mental health, sure. But only if you let him.
I agree. I live for this stuff……the USA, the world and Canada will survive this short-term transgression.
Oh, and I’m going to be joining lots more anti-Trump protests. They’re fun.
And we, your faithful fans, are all praying Trump survives so your fun times just keep on rolling. We’re worried that if he goes, you may need anti-depressants.
Ha!
Unless of course he starts a war (and with this guy – you never know he might). That would be bad on everyone’s health.
Indeed. And it’s unclear whose Canada would be on, too, for the first time ever.
My daughter is a professor at a large Boston University and is an American citizen now. When it became apparent that Trump had won the election, one of her black students came to her and said ” I have lost all hope and don’t know how to get it back.” An anecdotal reinforcement of the graph shown above.
Well the whole President Trump fiasco has certainly depressed me. Every time I think that a new low has been reached, another appalling event occurs. The Republican party has totally jumped the shark. If anyone doubts how bad things are, I suggest they listen to David Frum’s last interview with Steve Paiken. The Trump phenomenon seems to have empowered all the worst elements of the body politic in the USA. If anyone is sceptical about this, I suggest they google the name Carl Paladino. This person sits as the representative of South Buffalo on the school Board of Buffalo Public Schools. Mr. Paladino endorsed Donald Trump and was co-chair of his New York campaign. Mr. Paladino has been the subject (no surprise actually) of much media scrutiny (I only became aware of him after listening to the Buffalo NPR station) as a result of his behaviour. His public pronouncements are so vile that they are scarcely believable. Sadly, he seems to represent what is typical of the Trump movement as opposed to being some fringe aspect. I pray that this type of politics will never be accepted in Canada.