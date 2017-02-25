It’s Forum. That’s the first thing.
Election is far away, that’s another. Wynne’s been counted out before, plenty of times. Seat projections are voodoo science. Media polls are worth what you pay for them – nothing.
And, it’s Forum.
But:
Kathleen Wynne and Ontario’s Liberals could be on the verge of electoral disaster in 2018, according to a new poll.
The Forum Research survey, provided exclusively to the Toronto Sun, shows that if an election were held today, the Patrick Brown-led Progressive Conservatives would be poised to win a “super-majority” with 84 of 122 seats in Ontario’s newly expanded legislature. Andrea Horwath and the New Democrats would form the Official Opposition with 27 seats.
The Wynne-Liberals would be the rump of the house, relegated to third-party status with 11 seats.
The source notwithstanding, this one is consistent with many other polls, over a long period of time. It may be exaggerated, but it’s pretty consistent with what others have concluded.
And: it reflects what all of us are hearing, anecdotally, over and over. That’s been happening a lot since Thursday of this week, when Brown and Co. voted against Islamophobia in the Legislature. Unanimously. Without any of the ugliness seen in their federal Conservative Party.
If all of these polls are right, we Ontario Liberals are looking at what some are calling “saving the furniture,” and not much else. Worse: we are down to a decade, maybe more, in the wilderness.
And, if so – a big if – it means some big, big changes are in order.
Warren,
It’s Kathleen Wynne’s job now to feel it out. She needs to know whether the elected political class, as well as ordinary party members, still have the fire to go to the wall for her. If I was an Ontario Liberal, my own answer would be unreservedly Yes. However, if consultations reveal that the answer is a broad-based No, she will know what she must do.
Brown’s justice critic, Randy Hillier, did not vote for Thursday’s Islamophobia motion. He did retweet an article titled “Here’s why I fear Islam, Prime Minister” that day.
Other PC MPPs not present for the vote include Toby Barrett, who retweeted an article about 25% of Canadians supporting a “Trump-style” ban on Syrian refugees earlier in the week, deputy leader Steve Clark, and Michael Harris.