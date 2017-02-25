 


“Warren Kinsella's book, ‘Fight the Right: A Manual for Surviving the Coming Conservative Apocalypse,’ is of vital importance for American conservatives and other right-leaning individuals to read, learn and understand.”

- The Washington Times

“One of the best books of the year.”

- The Hill Times

“Justin Trudeau’s speech followed Mr. Kinsella’s playbook on beating conservatives chapter and verse...[He followed] the central theme of the Kinsella narrative: “Take back values. That’s what progressives need to do.”

- National Post

“[Kinsella] is a master when it comes to spinning and political planning...”

- George Stroumboulopoulos, CBC TV

“Kinsella pulls no punches in Fight The Right...Fight the Right accomplishes what it sets out to do – provide readers with a glimpse into the kinds of strategies that have made Conservatives successful and lay out a credible roadmap for progressive forces to regain power.”

- Elizabeth Thompson, iPolitics

“[Kinsella] deserves credit for writing this book, period... he is absolutely on the money...[Fight The Right] is well worth picking up.”

- Huffington Post

“Run, don't walk, to get this amazing book.”

- Mike Duncan, Classical 96 radio

“Fight the Right is very interesting and - for conservatives - very provocative.”

- Former Ontario Conservative leader John Tory

“His new book is great! All of his books are great!”

- Tommy Schnurmacher, CJAD

“I absolutely recommend this book.”

- Paul Wells, Maclean’s

“Kinsella puts the Left on the right track with new book!”

- Calgary Herald


It’s Forum. But. 
February 25th, 2017, 6:04 pm

It’s Forum. That’s the first thing. 

Election is far away, that’s another. Wynne’s been counted out before, plenty of times. Seat projections are voodoo science. Media polls are worth what you pay for them – nothing. 

And, it’s Forum. 

But:

Kathleen Wynne and Ontario’s Liberals could be on the verge of electoral disaster in 2018, according to a new poll.

The Forum Research survey, provided exclusively to the Toronto Sun, shows that if an election were held today, the Patrick Brown-led Progressive Conservatives would be poised to win a “super-majority” with 84 of 122 seats in Ontario’s newly expanded legislature. Andrea Horwath and the New Democrats would form the Official Opposition with 27 seats.

The Wynne-Liberals would be the rump of the house, relegated to third-party status with 11 seats.

The source notwithstanding, this one is consistent with many other polls, over a long period of time. It may be exaggerated, but it’s pretty consistent with what others have concluded. 

And: it reflects what all of us are hearing, anecdotally, over and over. That’s been happening a lot since Thursday of this week, when Brown and Co. voted against Islamophobia in the Legislature. Unanimously. Without any of the ugliness seen in their federal Conservative Party. 

If all of these polls are right, we Ontario Liberals are looking at what some are calling “saving the furniture,” and not much else. Worse: we are down to a decade, maybe more, in the wilderness. 

And, if so – a big if – it means some big, big changes are in order. 


2 Responses to “It’s Forum. But. ”

  1. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    February 25, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    Warren,

    It’s Kathleen Wynne’s job now to feel it out. She needs to know whether the elected political class, as well as ordinary party members, still have the fire to go to the wall for her. If I was an Ontario Liberal, my own answer would be unreservedly Yes. However, if consultations reveal that the answer is a broad-based No, she will know what she must do.

    Reply
  2. Robert Viera says:
    February 25, 2017 at 11:01 pm

    Brown’s justice critic, Randy Hillier, did not vote for Thursday’s Islamophobia motion. He did retweet an article titled “Here’s why I fear Islam, Prime Minister” that day.

    Other PC MPPs not present for the vote include Toby Barrett, who retweeted an article about 25% of Canadians supporting a “Trump-style” ban on Syrian refugees earlier in the week, deputy leader Steve Clark, and Michael Harris.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

CAPTCHA Image
*

 