Ontario’s Progressive Conservative leader says he will support a Liberal MPP’s anti-Islamophobia motion and hopes his caucus will do the same.
Refusing to wade into the debate over a similar motion in the House of Commons that has exposed divisions with federal Conservatives, Patrick Brown said “we will always condemn any form of hate.”
“What those of the Muslim faith have to go through right now it horrible…Quebec was a wakeup call that it does happen,” he added, referring to a recent fatal mosque shooting.
Smart. Very, very smart. Why?
1. It’s just a resolution, not legislation.
2. It reflects what’s been done many times in the past, on anti-Semitism, etc.
3. It smartly avoids falling into the trap the CPC fell into.
Waiting for this guy to make big mistakes – the Gandalf the Wizard strategy, apparently – isn’t going to work.
This is yet more proof.
Ontario will see a $1.9-billion deficit for the fiscal year ending March 31st; and the province is heading towards a balanced budget in the 2017-18 fiscal year. When this happens, the Ontario Tories are toast. Small measures (like this one) won’t mean anything at election time. It’ll be another big win for Wynne.
I’d like it a lot better if you put your real name beside your predictions, like I do.
Smart and obvious. The PCs really don’t need to go all far-right crazy. They have a huge lead and just need to maintain it by seeming not-so-bad to centrists and the NDP-PC swing voter.
Warren,
Wynne needs to be as proactive as possible. She has to stand for something new that people WANT. It’s the classic what have you done for me lately? Like you said, waiting for the other guy to royally screw up or show his “true” colours ain’t a strategy and can’t amount to a win. (And I’m not even a war room guy.)