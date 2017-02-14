Both of them, actually. Happy Valentine’s. This is a particularly good day to post this one, from a great day of campaigning for HRC in New Hampshire in August.
|
Here’s what the Kansas City Star has to say about why she didn’t win:
——————————————
Last week, I asked those who cast their vote for President Donald Trump to explain their choice in their own words. And respondents weren’t shy in the least. I was inundated with thoughtful replies — almost too many to read. It was Wednesday before I could come up for air.
It would be a serious understatement to say readers offered a wide variety of reasoning, but three general schools of thought stood out:
It’s the Clintons, stupid
Ron Gullickson put readers’ No. 1 reason most succinctly: “Let’s be clear. My vote was not a vote for Trump, but it was a vote against (Hillary) Clinton. Shame on both parties.”
Nancy McDowell wrote, “I voted for Donald Trump because I couldn’t stomach the Clintons back in the White House. They have been dogged by financial scandal for decades. Bill Clinton was impeached (not convicted) for sexual scandal while he was president. I think of him as the un-president. To see him in the role of what, first gentleman — it beggars belief. … As a grandmother and a military veteran, and simply as a citizen, I look forward to the success of the Trump administration and hope Congress gets its act together.”
Bryan Bauermeister wrote that he voted Trump “because I did not want Hillary Clinton as president of the United States. That’s what it boils down to. … Had Mark Cuban run as a Democrat against Jeb Bush, I would have voted for Cuban. So it’s not a Republican versus Democrat thing, although I typically vote Republican. It was a ‘business/real world versus insular D.C.’ thing.”
Stephen Goertzen voted for change: “Hillary promised more of the same — which wasn’t working like it should.” He also took the criticism over how she handled her email seriously. “As a retired military officer, her stories were so laughable. If she had taken her indoctrination security classes, as she said she did, none of that would have even been possible.”
Jan Bentley’s reasoning was varied, and she had criticism for the media. “My friends and I are mostly moderates and conservatives who think Trump is a goon,” she wrote. “It was appalling how much attention the press gave him because it kept him from fading away. I did not want to vote for him but the choice was horrid, so I voted against Hillary. Because I want the next Supreme Court justices to be conservatives. Because of Clinton fatigue. The Clintons are far too ethically challenged.”
Mike Henggeler is “not a Trump supporter here, not even close. Didn’t put him in my top 10 of Republican candidates. … So why did I want to stop the Clintons so badly? I was born in 1954, raised by staunch Democrat parents and, until a few months ago, was registered as a Democrat (now independent). The Democratic Party of today bears little resemblance to what it used to be. It doesn’t stand for anything except itself and what it thinks it needs to do to win. And right there you have the Clintons, who have shown time and again that they will say anything and steamroll anyone who gets in their way.”
Jean Atwell cited Hillary Clinton’s reaction to her husband’s affairs. “I might have considered Clinton if she hadn’t stayed with a man who publicly humiliated her and her daughter,” she wrote. “She tells women that it is all right to stay with a man if it can possibly get you further in politics.”
Read more here: http://www.kansascity.com/opinion/opn-columns-blogs/derek-donovan/article132055464.html#storylink=cpy
———————————–
That’s just a few of the comments, and just one newspaper among many.
So what? Your hero is a crook, a sexual abuser and a traitor to his country. And all of you who support him are going to be hearing about it, day after day, until the inevitable end.
That doesn’t explain why they didn’t realize Trump would be way worse then Clinton in multiple ways.