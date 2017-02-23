Resist!
|
This one is for all the LGBT kids in the US this morning
Resist!
2 Responses to “This one is for all the LGBT kids in the US this morning”
Yes.
OK, I need to understand better why this is such an issue for the LBTQ crowd, who I otherwise support wholeheartedly.
To me, this bathroom situation seems more like a symbolic concern than an actual concern. First, who is actually policing the use of single-gender bathrooms? Presumably, if you look male or female, or are relatively androgynous in your appearance, no one will question which bathroom you enter. It’s only when someone who clearly appears to be male enters a female bathroom, do people become concerned. As a father of two teenage girls, that would concern me too. We have (rightly) prohibited the use of surveillance cameras in bathrooms, so when a man walks into the ladies bathroom, in which one of my daughters is alone, shouldn’t I be a bit concerned?
This seems to be a debate between the rights of one group (ie – to not be pigeonholed into a particular gender of bathroom) and the rights of another group (ie – for women and girls to not be fearful every time a man enters their bathroom). I truly am asking for some additional information, as to why I shouldn’t be concerned.
I suppose the answer is to make every bathroom into a single-person stall, but that is a huge expense and not realistic.