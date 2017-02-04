So says the New York Times. Their sources? Trudeau’s very own senior staff:
President Donald J. Trump’s personal style and policies are widely disliked by Canadians, including, according to Mr. Trudeau’s inner circle, Mr. Trudeau himself. But sometimes gall must be swallowed. Mr. Trudeau swiftly turned the machinery of Canada’s government toward finding a way to get along with Mr. Trump.
Does that little paragraph matter? Does it change things?
I can assure you it does. There are only three things that the Unpresident reads: the Washington Post, the New York Post, and – always, religiously, every morning – the New York Times.
So, as of right about now, Donald Trump has had it confirmed by Justin Trudeau’s “inner circle” that Justin Trudeau (understandably) doesn’t like him or his policies. I guarantee you there will be no correction, because it is true. Also guaranteed: leaderless U.S. Embassy staff have by now had three conference calls about it.
Bottom line: the cat’s out of the bag, boys and girls. The bully knows you really, really don’t like him.
So, why don’t you stop sucking and blowing, and show some spine?
Canadians, along with the world, would appreciate it.
(PS – Thanks to Ian Austen for pulling back the veil on this malarkey. Canadians appreciate that, too.)
On one hand: personal animosity between a PM and POTUS is not new. It’s been the rule more than the exception since the 1960s. Dief was at odds with Kennedy. Pearson and LBJ despised each other. The Nixon tapes revealed some colourful pointed words about his feelings for the senior Trudeau. And it’s probably not a stretch to say that Chrétien would rather have dealt with someone other than GW. Bush.
But all those examples were personality and differences of opinion on matters of public policy. All shared some common assumptions and values of about the liberal democratic state, the rule of law and the dignity of human rights.
What’s at stake now is *different.* We all can feel it. We don’t really know yet what kind of world we are now living in, but it’s one that is at odds with what used to be those shared values.
For dealing with Trump and the anarchist in his inner circle (you cannot separate these), Canada has two choices: try appeasement and wind up as humiliated as Romney was at that December dinner date.
Or we resist.
It’s historically been our nature to be patient diplomats. But we have a parallel history that we don’t talk about much. The one where we do what’s right when our backs are against the wall.
Friends, our backs are against the wall. Most of us just don’t recognize that quite yet.
I’ll give a different take on this.
The other day I was talking with another ne’er-do-well about our own provincial economy, and he was telling me that we should be like Trump, and keep all contracts and jobs for locals. Then, I was taken aback when he offered that politicians should keep their mouths shut, because when our Prime Minister sounded off about bringing in more refugees, that set off the kid who shot those people in Quebec City.
Probably not a widely held opinion, but there it was, from one fellow Canadian anyway.
I think we refuse to do business with this whack job. Yep, might mean a trade war and I really don’t care. If you do business with fascists you are part of the problem. Might mean lost jobs. Might mean any number of things. We need to take a stand
I don’t see the point in letting Trump know you don’t like him. What is this, grade school? Never ever let the other side see your cards. Rank amateur.
I look at Trump and I see a Fascist at the same time as I wonder if he has the intelligence required to have an ideology.