The pro-Trump web site, no less? This is nuts.
|
My guess it’s a Google or similar ad where the ads get placed on random sites and the advertiser does not choose which ones.
With Google ads you don’t normally review and approve every website you appear on. I remember when the left wing website DailyKos had lots of Conservative elsction ads.
If you don’t clear your cookies on a regular basis, Google will use a persons browsing history to tailor ads on the sites you visit.
That may be part of it or it may not. Anyone in the OLP you can talk to to see if it is indeed a Government of Ontario ad buy on Brietbart?
Really? Google Ads are not sophisticated enough to target appropriate website? Advertisers beware.
Good catch! The other excuses are valid but their agency should be fired for letting this happen – ok maybe some harsh reprimands should be dished out. It’s actually very easy to set exclusions and other parameters with Google ads.
Unless … Maybe they wanted to show the ad on Breitbart?