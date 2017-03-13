“Warren Kinsella's book, ‘Fight the Right: A Manual for Surviving the Coming Conservative Apocalypse,’ is of vital importance for American conservatives and other right-leaning individuals to read, learn and understand.”
I think Charlie Angus and his folksy, populist personality would serve the NDP well. I’m not sure it would play well among the chattering classes of the Annex – I expect Trudeau to keep the white collar, urban professional coalition in tact. But, I think there’s an opening for the NDP in appealing to blue collar, working class votes, in the same way Jeremy Corbyn and Bernie Sanders appealed in their campaigns. Three years from now there could be many voters in inner suburbs, small cities and rural communities who feel that the ‘new’ economy – knowledge, creative and information driven – is leaving them behind, with a limited safety net to help.
I caught the debate.
A couple of the candidates talked about diversity. One mentioned the party pres comment just after the 2015 election about the party being too white. With 14 candidates the Conservatives reflect our demographic a bit more. Teh last Liberal leadership campaign represented one race.
I appreciate the importance of emphasizing diversity, rather than differences. Seems to me the trashing of electoral reform means that in 2019 we will still have an electoral system that emphasizes the latter. Candidate Julian said his constituency is very diverse; I have spent time there in the past couple of decades, and it is quite rich in variety of peoples living and working there. I suppose, for now, we will have to go with the geographic diversity :big city Van; Northern Manitoba; Northern Ontario; Northern Quebec.
Good to see Julian utter the heresy of saying that we cannot reconcile our commitment to climate with continued investments in fossil fuels industry.
Ashton made good points regarding the fact that we are all treaty people, and that the UNO Declaration on Indigenous Rights was a sound basis from which to address the recommendations of our Truth and Reconciliation Commission.
Angus came close to heresy suggesting that the last few years have seen a lot of emphasis on saving the middle class, and saying that we ought pay attention to working class people.
When Caron announced his bid he talked guaranteed annual income, and his idea in this discussion (there wasn’t much debate) that it would be useful during transition from a fossil fuel to green economy looked a good idea.
I don’t think you Liberals should let yourself nap during these debates. You need take notes so that you know what to put in the platform you will promise voters in 2019.
All in all, a pretty good start!
Credit where credit is due, Rebecca Blakie was the first one to call out the racial homogeneity of the NDP following their 2015 loss. The abundant inclusive rhetoric just doesn’t meet reality. There’s a lot of talk in the NDP about being a party that represents minorities but with surprisingly few minorities actually being involved in the party.
However, this is kind of true of all parties.
Conservatives are only marginally better than the NDP and the Liberals shouldn’t be patting themselves on the back just yet. I’ve been in all different political circles and the complete absence of minorities behind the scenes of these parties constantly surprises me.
Its one thing to run candidates of different backgrounds in ethnically dense ridings, but if your party apparatus doesn’t reflect the Canadian populace then its difficult for people to see themselves in your camp. Ultimately, you end up with an approach to inclusiveness designed without the actual inclusion.