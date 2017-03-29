I don’t know how many mainstream news outlets covered it, but I wanted to note that Alykhan Velshi – the Conservative genius who worked for both Stephen Harper and Jason Kenney on their party’s (now apparently discarded) efforts to reach out to minority communities – has been named Ontario PC leader Patrick Brown’s Chief of Staff. It is a big and very smart hire.
Alykhan now joins Kathleen Wynne’s (brilliant, affable) Chief of Staff Andrew Bevan and Andrea Horwath’s (brilliant, affable) Chief of Staff Michael Balagus at the Pink Palace.
I have known and/or worked with all three of these guys, and can tell you that Brown and Wynne and Horwath are well-served. This trio are among the smartest folks in Canadian politics.
It’ll be an interesting few months, as the June 2018 Ontario election inches closer.
Liberals won’t be able to shake the Hydro file. The advertising campaign about the 25% rate cut is not tempering voter anger.