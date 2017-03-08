Dear Mutineers:
My experience is that this sort of thing doesn’t ever work. If leaders are going to take a walk in the snow, you gotta let ’em do it on their own, boys and girls.
My Boss would’ve left a lot sooner if the Martinite minions hadn’t tried to force him out. And then, when Team Juggernaut finally got in, all they’d succeeded in doing was blowing to bits the most successful political party in Western democracy. Prime Minister Blip, bon soir.
(And, is it deeply ironic that the Martinite campaign folks who tanked the party in Ottawa are the selfsame Martinite campaign folks who are now tanking the party in Toronto? Why, yes. Yes, it is indeed ironic.)
Anyway. Will Kathleen Wynne go? Beats me. But it’s up to her. My hunch: if the 25 per cent Hydro cut – and the balanced budget, and various other budgetary goodies – don’t move the needle in the right direction, she won’t want to go down with the ship. Who would?
That said, Crawley is below, and the link to this (clumsy) web site is here.
Here is the message from unnamed Liberals calling on Premier @Kathleen_Wynne to resign for the good of the party https://t.co/m1mptEXyL2
— Mike Crawley (@CBCQueensPark) March 8, 2017
Ontario Liberals should take a look at their neighbours to the west in Manitoba if they want a glance of what their future may hold.
The NDP in Manitoba governed for 16 years and fell apart at the seem after the Premier raised the PST by 1% and his cabinet tried pushing him out “for the good of the party”.
Dirty laundry was aired out, leadership race got ugly, accusations got thrown and the whole thing turned into one embarrassing drama for the governing party; already low in the polls at the time. Now the NDP is a stump of a caucus struggling with its identity in opposition.
Voters hate this type of thing.
Who could replace Wynne?
1) Members of her Cabinet: All tainted by Wynne’s incompetent, meddling, lying, corrupt, out-of-touch, spendthrift leadership.
2) Backbench MPPs: Sorry , but if you weren’t impressive enough to displace the gormless Liz Sandals from the cabinet table, you have no hope of holding on to the Premiership for any length of time.
3) Federal cabinet members: Yeah, right.
4) Backbench MPs: A few in the “maybe” category, but the backbenches on the right in Ottawa are a lot closer to power than any seat on the left in Toronto is.
5) Non-politicians: If only Sandra Pupatello hadn’t taken the Hydro One gig.