.@telfordk's strategy of co-opting Trump's daughter: brilliant. Has done more for Canada than an army of trade lawyers & diplomats. #cdnpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 16, 2017
And the hilarious thing is he’s too stupid to even see it happening
One Response to "And the hilarious thing is he's too stupid to even see it happening"
Brilliant? Absolutely.
Plus it makes Ivanka look incredibly stupid. Like she can’t muster up enough fortitude to denounce the rhetoric coming from the WH but is more than happy to hit the town with a person who is the antithetical embodiment of her father.
Once Trump is out of office and has successfully made America “great again”, Trudeau isn’t going to be around for Ivanka to latch onto so she can appear liberal. She clearly hasn’t grasped the cost of her complicity in the shit-show of Washington. Americans are distracted by the antics of her father at the moment, but will eventually turn their attention to this woman who paraded around like a sympathetic progressive in the mecca of liberal-istan (NYC) while she supported her father in his agenda to erode literally everything liberals care about.
But, anyways; kudos to team Trudeau for successfully using Ivanka as she desperately tries to reconcile her hypocrisy.