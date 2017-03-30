That’s the question k. d. lang asked Jason Kenney:
You're gay aren't you? @jkenney
— k.d. lang (@kdlang) March 29, 2017
She asked it because Kenney had proposed outing Alberta kids. That’s right, kids. Just one of the fiery responses that elicited – plus background – is here.
Is the newly-selected Alberta PC leader gay? I don’t know. Many of us always assumed he was. None of us cared, either. It was his business. It was nobody else’s business.
I know many – many – politicians who are in the closet. I wish they didn’t feel like they had to be. But, again, it’s their business.
Jason Kenney made the personal the political when he said what he said. It became important – as lang pithily observed – when Jason Kenney proposed one rule for gay kids, and an entirely different rule for guys like him. You know, like hypocrites do.
I grew up in Alberta, like Jason Kenney and k. d. lang. The vast majority of my male friends in high school were gay, and I’m not exaggerating. They were all in the closet, in those days, because they all felt they had to be. They had their reasons.
Jason Kenney may have his reasons, too. It’s his right. But Jason Kenney shouldn’t ever, ever use the law to take away the rights of kids.
When he tries to do that? Well, that’s when people will start asking Jason Kenney if he is gay, too.
Because a hypocrite is a hypocrite, gay or straight.
Ironic. Whether Jason Kenney is gay wasn’t an issue before, but he’s managed to make it an issue now.
Note he doesn’t want to inform their liberal parents if they join “The Young Conservatives”, brain damaging football team or afterschool chemistry clubs where they can learn to build nukes.
Just whether or not they’re in support of LGBTQ rights.