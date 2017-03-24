Video: @kinsellawarren discusses what the failed attempt to repeal Obamacare means for Donald Trump in long term https://t.co/ywBAszK0oz
— 680 NEWS Toronto (@680NEWS) March 24, 2017
|
As you will see, I can’t stop grinning about the Unpresident’s utter humiliation
The Affordable Care Act is safe, and continuing to secure a floor for private insurance industry profits.
Remember then the Orange Bawbag said repealing and replacing Obama care was going to be “so easy”? Good times… good times…
Forgot the link…
http://m.motherjones.com/politics/2017/03/trump-obamacare-repeal-promise-so-easy
The most hilarious part is, this was Ryan’s bill. Trump didn’t like it, didn’t want it, but he was going to sign it anyway. All of his bravado during the campaign about having a healthcare plan was pure BS. He never had a plan to begin with. He had no idea what he was going to do. I wonder if he’s tired of winning yet.
Trump is no more then Howdy Doody…he has less power then any modern Potus.
This is a battle of the Oligarchs…the Koch bros vs the Mercers.
The Republican caucus just does as it is told…with a few brave souls willing to actually work for their constituents.