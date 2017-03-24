 


“Warren Kinsella's book, ‘Fight the Right: A Manual for Surviving the Coming Conservative Apocalypse,’ is of vital importance for American conservatives and other right-leaning individuals to read, learn and understand.”

- The Washington Times

“One of the best books of the year.”

- The Hill Times

“Justin Trudeau’s speech followed Mr. Kinsella’s playbook on beating conservatives chapter and verse...[He followed] the central theme of the Kinsella narrative: “Take back values. That’s what progressives need to do.”

- National Post

“[Kinsella] is a master when it comes to spinning and political planning...”

- George Stroumboulopoulos, CBC TV

“Kinsella pulls no punches in Fight The Right...Fight the Right accomplishes what it sets out to do – provide readers with a glimpse into the kinds of strategies that have made Conservatives successful and lay out a credible roadmap for progressive forces to regain power.”

- Elizabeth Thompson, iPolitics

“[Kinsella] deserves credit for writing this book, period... he is absolutely on the money...[Fight The Right] is well worth picking up.”

- Huffington Post

“Run, don't walk, to get this amazing book.”

- Mike Duncan, Classical 96 radio

“Fight the Right is very interesting and - for conservatives - very provocative.”

- Former Ontario Conservative leader John Tory

“His new book is great! All of his books are great!”

- Tommy Schnurmacher, CJAD

“I absolutely recommend this book.”

- Paul Wells, Maclean’s

“Kinsella puts the Left on the right track with new book!”

- Calgary Herald


As you will see, I can’t stop grinning about the Unpresident’s utter humiliation 
March 24th, 2017, 5:59 pm



  1. dave constable says:
    March 24, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    The Affordable Care Act is safe, and continuing to secure a floor for private insurance industry profits.

  2. Eric Weiss says:
    March 24, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    Remember then the Orange Bawbag said repealing and replacing Obama care was going to be “so easy”? Good times… good times…

  3. Dan Calda says:
    March 24, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    Trump is no more then Howdy Doody…he has less power then any modern Potus.
    This is a battle of the Oligarchs…the Koch bros vs the Mercers.
    The Republican caucus just does as it is told…with a few brave souls willing to actually work for their constituents.

