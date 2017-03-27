 


“Warren Kinsella's book, ‘Fight the Right: A Manual for Surviving the Coming Conservative Apocalypse,’ is of vital importance for American conservatives and other right-leaning individuals to read, learn and understand.”

- The Washington Times

“One of the best books of the year.”

- The Hill Times

“Justin Trudeau’s speech followed Mr. Kinsella’s playbook on beating conservatives chapter and verse...[He followed] the central theme of the Kinsella narrative: “Take back values. That’s what progressives need to do.”

- National Post

“[Kinsella] is a master when it comes to spinning and political planning...”

- George Stroumboulopoulos, CBC TV

“Kinsella pulls no punches in Fight The Right...Fight the Right accomplishes what it sets out to do – provide readers with a glimpse into the kinds of strategies that have made Conservatives successful and lay out a credible roadmap for progressive forces to regain power.”

- Elizabeth Thompson, iPolitics

“[Kinsella] deserves credit for writing this book, period... he is absolutely on the money...[Fight The Right] is well worth picking up.”

- Huffington Post

“Run, don't walk, to get this amazing book.”

- Mike Duncan, Classical 96 radio

“Fight the Right is very interesting and - for conservatives - very provocative.”

- Former Ontario Conservative leader John Tory

“His new book is great! All of his books are great!”

- Tommy Schnurmacher, CJAD

“I absolutely recommend this book.”

- Paul Wells, Maclean’s

“Kinsella puts the Left on the right track with new book!”

- Calgary Herald


Boobghazi: free titallating analysis, plus bonus mammoth mammary poll!
March 27th, 2017, 9:38 am

So, um:

The Globe and Mail has removed a piece from its website in which a longtime columnist claims she once attempted to breastfeed the infant child of Conservative leadership candidate Michael Chong without his or his wife’s consent, and while she was not lactating.

In her column, titled “The joy (and politics) of breastfeeding someone else’s baby,” Leah Mclaren, 41, said the incident occurred at a Toronto house party when she was “about 25 and did not have a baby – or even a boyfriend.”

McLaren goes on to claim that, after wandering upstairs in search of a washroom, she spotted an infant boy in a room, sat up in a portable carseat, and held him in her arms.

After the child sucked on her finger, McLaren said she realized “what he wanted… The only problem was, I had no milk. But would it be so bad, I wondered, if I just tried it out – just for a minute – just to see what it felt like?”

Look, I have never met Leah McLaren, but she has been in my house.  True story: my ex was having a book club thing while I was off at a seedy bar seeing a punk band.  McLaren came to read her book to the book club people.  There were no breast-related incidents, as far as I am aware.

Full disclosure, since too much disclosure is the subject-matter, here: despite not knowing her, I have defended Leah McLaren a couple of times.  Once, in 2014, when that pretentious, fatuous hypocrite poseur Carl Wilson was outed as a groper – of McLaren.  Another time, in 2006, I wrote about McLaren when a guy named Ryan Bigge went after her in a review, revealing a shocking journalistic conflict of interest, etc.

Anyway, when I read the spiked Boobgate column that had been helpfully archived somewhere, I thought McLaren was joking.  Those of us in the endangered columnist class are occasionally known to do that, and even sometimes pretty up a quote to make someone sound less idiotic and/or ungrammatical.  Said I: “She’s not serious.  She can’t be.  I mean, it’s assault, and she’s smart, and she wouldn’t admit to attempting an assault in the pages of the Globe and Mail, would she?”

My wife, who is smarter than me and a woman – and women have reacted to Lactate-gate with an intensity that is noteworthy – was less forgiving: it is fucked up, she said.  That’s a quote.

Well, yes, but I still suspect it was made-up.  What do you think, O Reader of Canada’s Best-Loved Political Web Site™? Vote now, vote often!



4 Responses to “Boobghazi: free titallating analysis, plus bonus mammoth mammary poll!”

  1. Eric Weiss says:
    March 27, 2017 at 11:17 am

    This is even more disturbing…

    http://www.politico.eu/article/sex-pistols-johnny-rotten-backs-brexit-farage-trump/

    Reply
  2. Bill Templeman says:
    March 27, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    If journalism was run like hockey, McLaren would be sent down to the minors to help her figure out if she really belongs in the NHL, and if so, why, and how would her decision would be reflected in her play in future. Or she would be traded to Nashville. Given the plethora of national and global topics needing investigation or at least wise commentary, her choice of topics seems a tad, well, loopy.

    Reply
  3. rww says:
    March 27, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    I chose satire but mostly as a matter of wishful thinking.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

CAPTCHA Image
*

 