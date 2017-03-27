So, um:
The Globe and Mail has removed a piece from its website in which a longtime columnist claims she once attempted to breastfeed the infant child of Conservative leadership candidate Michael Chong without his or his wife’s consent, and while she was not lactating.
In her column, titled “The joy (and politics) of breastfeeding someone else’s baby,” Leah Mclaren, 41, said the incident occurred at a Toronto house party when she was “about 25 and did not have a baby – or even a boyfriend.”
McLaren goes on to claim that, after wandering upstairs in search of a washroom, she spotted an infant boy in a room, sat up in a portable carseat, and held him in her arms.
After the child sucked on her finger, McLaren said she realized “what he wanted… The only problem was, I had no milk. But would it be so bad, I wondered, if I just tried it out – just for a minute – just to see what it felt like?”
Look, I have never met Leah McLaren, but she has been in my house. True story: my ex was having a book club thing while I was off at a seedy bar seeing a punk band. McLaren came to read her book to the book club people. There were no breast-related incidents, as far as I am aware.
Full disclosure, since too much disclosure is the subject-matter, here: despite not knowing her, I have defended Leah McLaren a couple of times. Once, in 2014, when that pretentious, fatuous hypocrite poseur Carl Wilson was outed as a groper – of McLaren. Another time, in 2006, I wrote about McLaren when a guy named Ryan Bigge went after her in a review, revealing a shocking journalistic conflict of interest, etc.
Anyway, when I read the spiked Boobgate column that had been helpfully archived somewhere, I thought McLaren was joking. Those of us in the endangered columnist class are occasionally known to do that, and even sometimes pretty up a quote to make someone sound less idiotic and/or ungrammatical. Said I: “She’s not serious. She can’t be. I mean, it’s assault, and she’s smart, and she wouldn’t admit to attempting an assault in the pages of the Globe and Mail, would she?”
My wife, who is smarter than me and a woman – and women have reacted to Lactate-gate with an intensity that is noteworthy – was less forgiving: it is fucked up, she said. That’s a quote.
Well, yes, but I still suspect it was made-up. What do you think, O Reader of Canada’s Best-Loved Political Web Site™? Vote now, vote often!
The now-infamous #Boobgate column was:
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 27, 2017
This is even more disturbing…
http://www.politico.eu/article/sex-pistols-johnny-rotten-backs-brexit-farage-trump/
http://warrenkinsella.com/2017/03/john-lydon-is-an-asshole/
If journalism was run like hockey, McLaren would be sent down to the minors to help her figure out if she really belongs in the NHL, and if so, why, and how would her decision would be reflected in her play in future. Or she would be traded to Nashville. Given the plethora of national and global topics needing investigation or at least wise commentary, her choice of topics seems a tad, well, loopy.
I chose satire but mostly as a matter of wishful thinking.