Calling all cyber-detectives: your Ontario political mission, if you choose to accept it
March 23rd, 2017, 10:09 am

It could be disgruntled Liberals, sure. It could be a certain ambitious cabinet minister, aided and abetted by a lobby firm and trade association he is connected to. It could be Tories or Dippers trying to cause dissent and trouble. It could be some shadowy lobby group trying to exert pressure to achieve some policy goal. It could be average folks, too – but those people wouldn’t likely be hiding their identities, I don’t think. They’d say who they are.

One thing is certain: this effort is pretty slick and there is money behind it. They’re using Nationbuilder, for example, and Nationbuilder ain’t cheap. It isn’t nothing.

I’ve got some of the smartest, web-savvy readers around. Who wants to dive into this, and try and find out who the sneaks are who are behind it?  Let’s out them, for fun!


7 Responses to “Calling all cyber-detectives: your Ontario political mission, if you choose to accept it”

  1. Yuri says:
    March 23, 2017 at 10:30 am

    Ontario Proud is run by Jeff Ballingall, a former federal Conservative staffer:

    https://www.navltd.com/jeff-ballingall/

    He boasts on his personal Twitter about how big his readership is. The page mascarades as some kind of non-partisan Ontarians’ pride gathering place and stokes the outrage of average people who hate the Harris/Harper governments this dude supported equally.

    https://mobile.twitter.com/JeffBallingall

    Reply
  2. Matt says:
    March 23, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    Ontario Proud facebook say Jeff Ballingall is the founder

    https://www.facebook.com/OntarioProud/posts/1843241225953979?_fb_noscript=1

    “Ontario Proud founder Jeff Ballingall said people are tired of the provincial Liberals political scandals, tax hikes and hydro bills. Although the demonstration attracted a relatively small number of protesters, Ballingall said the group has more than 107,000 followers on Facebook and is very active online. ‘We’re growing every day,’ he added.”

    Reply

