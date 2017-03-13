 


Can you step closer, and speak into my espresso machine?
March 13th, 2017, 12:09 pm

Quote:

Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway is suggesting that alleged government surveillance of Donald Trump during his campaign may have gone beyond the president’s accusation that former President Barack Obama had his phones tapped.

Conway tells New Jersey’s Bergen County Record that “there are many ways to surveil each other.” She says “you can surveil someone through their phones, certainly through their television sets — any number of ways.”

Conway went on to say that the monitoring could be done with “microwaves that turn into cameras,” adding: “We know this is a fact of modern life.”

Team Trump are all certifiably insane, of course. That’s a given. But this latest grievously self-inflicted wound cries out for comedic interpretation.  Be sure to share yours in comments!

Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. participate in a conference call with the Unpresident.

Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. participate in a top-secret conference call with the Unpresident.


10 Responses to “Can you step closer, and speak into my espresso machine?”

  1. P. Brenn says:
    March 13, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    you mean someone cna see me stick my finger in my kids supper to see if its hot … yikes

    Reply
  2. dave constable says:
    March 13, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    I guess The Guardian is insane too. I knew it…I just knew it.

    Reply
  3. Robert Frindt says:
    March 13, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    https://ww2.kqed.org/forum/2017/03/09/wikileaks-latest-disclosure-cia-surveillance-techniques/

    Reply
  4. Eric Weiss says:
    March 13, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    Since Trump supporters get their “news” from Infowars and Breitbart, they probably believe it.

    Reply
  5. Charlie says:
    March 13, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    This woman is batshit crazy.

    I don’t understand why media outlets insist on giving her more airtime and inviting her back on their shows.

    Every second she spends spewing her idiocy on television is the equivalent of microwaving your brain for 10 minutes. She contributes nothing in the way of intelligent discussions or even a cogent defence of Trump’s disjointed logic.

    Reply
    • Bill Templeman says:
      March 13, 2017 at 1:43 pm

      What is puzzling is that Wikipedia tells us that “Conway received her Bachelor of Arts degree magna cum laude in political science from Trinity College, Washington, D.C. (now Trinity Washington University), where she was elected to Phi Beta Kappa.[15] She then earned a Juris Doctor with honors from the George Washington University Law School in 1992.[16] She served as a judicial clerk for Judge Richard A. Levie of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia after graduation.[17][18]”. Why does she sound so vapid, as there is no one home?

      Reply
  6. Willie P says:
    March 13, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LRq_SAuQDec

    Reply
  7. scottd says:
    March 13, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    There are now internet connected microwaves. Is it possible? Absolutely. Did it happen to Trump? Doubtful as not many people have them yet. This is all part of “the internet of things” and if your Nest or Echo or iPhone can monitor you….why not a fridge or microwave? Conway is a kook but sometimes kooks are correct without knowing it. And sometimes people calling others crazy reveals how little they know. : )

    Reply
  8. Ridiculosity says:
    March 13, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    Could Conway’s repeated use of the rarely used word ‘surveil’ be dog whistle for ‘hijab’?

    Only your toaster oven knows for sure and it was made in Mexico so you’re going to have to pay a 30% tariff before you get an answer.

    Reply

