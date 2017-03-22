This renders it a conspiracy, in other words. Much easier to prosecute. #USPolitics #Trumprussia https://t.co/hl8Hr1jd4o
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 23, 2017
BREAKING – US officials: Info suggests Trump associates may have coordinated with Russians https://t.co/KqFr3GgAPP https://t.co/sDUcxttgC8
— CNN (@CNN) March 23, 2017
And Trump supporters still won’t care. Nothing is more important than them being allowed to victimize Muslims, Mexicans and hate minorities openly again.
Obvious partisan BS to counteract Nunes’s obvious partisan BS.
No one is bringing down Trump with “suggestions” and “may have’s”.
For over a decade the Putin regime and assorted Central and Western European regimes have mulled over the possibilities in Lisbon to Vladivostok trade and commerce connections, and for almost a decade China and other South Asian regimes have been building the One Belt One Road (OBOR) infrastructure – including the maritime Silk Road with construction of ports from Shanghai to Africa.
Washington has always put a lot of its eggs in the military basket, and if they cannot be i charge on projects like those in my first paragraph, a fair number of Washington big shots use violence to make sure things do not happen.
I see the arming and support of anti Assad/Russia groups in Syria, building up of USA missile sites and NATO threats in East Europe, the replacement of the elected (albeit huckster-ish) government in Kiev with a USA group, NATO warships cruising the Black Sea, the squeeze on China – including use of North Korea to justify USA missile bases in South Korea…and all this palace intrigue in Washington, as manifestations of Washington’s increasing desperation to disrupt OBOR at any cost.
Might be time to lease a condo in the Andes!