 


“Warren Kinsella's book, ‘Fight the Right: A Manual for Surviving the Coming Conservative Apocalypse,’ is of vital importance for American conservatives and other right-leaning individuals to read, learn and understand.”

- The Washington Times

“One of the best books of the year.”

- The Hill Times

“Justin Trudeau’s speech followed Mr. Kinsella’s playbook on beating conservatives chapter and verse...[He followed] the central theme of the Kinsella narrative: “Take back values. That’s what progressives need to do.”

- National Post

“[Kinsella] is a master when it comes to spinning and political planning...”

- George Stroumboulopoulos, CBC TV

“Kinsella pulls no punches in Fight The Right...Fight the Right accomplishes what it sets out to do – provide readers with a glimpse into the kinds of strategies that have made Conservatives successful and lay out a credible roadmap for progressive forces to regain power.”

- Elizabeth Thompson, iPolitics

“[Kinsella] deserves credit for writing this book, period... he is absolutely on the money...[Fight The Right] is well worth picking up.”

- Huffington Post

“Run, don't walk, to get this amazing book.”

- Mike Duncan, Classical 96 radio

“Fight the Right is very interesting and - for conservatives - very provocative.”

- Former Ontario Conservative leader John Tory

“His new book is great! All of his books are great!”

- Tommy Schnurmacher, CJAD

“I absolutely recommend this book.”

- Paul Wells, Maclean’s

“Kinsella puts the Left on the right track with new book!”

- Calgary Herald


Comedy Trumped Hate!
March 18th, 2017, 5:30 pm

Elvira Kurt – the Elvira Kurt – tweeted this pic of Yours Screwly onstage at Comedy Trumps Hate! I’ve arrived!

The show was oversold, and raised at least $12,000 for Planned Parenthood in the US! Take that, Agent Orange!



2 Responses to “Comedy Trumped Hate!”

  1. Pete Quily says:
    March 19, 2017 at 7:57 am

    FYI your blog has been hijacked by a spammer.

    On the bottom of the home page in the footer after your copyright notice if you scroll down a bit you’ll see this

    “Look for roof repair tucson for your roofing needs. . Get mobile locksmith san jose when you need a locksmith.” and there is a url before that and 2 urls in the text

    From a quick look didn’t see it on the 2nd page or your latest individual post.

    Get your tech person to check it out to get rid of the malware, maybe it’s a plugin or theme that hasn’t been updated that’s vulnerable, maybe it’s something else.

    Reply

