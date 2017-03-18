Elvira Kurt – the Elvira Kurt – tweeted this pic of Yours Screwly onstage at Comedy Trumps Hate! I’ve arrived!
The show was oversold, and raised at least $12,000 for Planned Parenthood in the US! Take that, Agent Orange!
Hey @kinsellawarren you're tr#mpin' it. "And he's a dick." Way to keep it real @comedytrumpsh8 pic.twitter.com/IOqR7gif5G
— Elvira Kurt (@ELtotheVEE) March 18, 2017
FYI your blog has been hijacked by a spammer.
On the bottom of the home page in the footer after your copyright notice if you scroll down a bit you’ll see this
“Look for roof repair tucson for your roofing needs. . Get mobile locksmith san jose when you need a locksmith.” and there is a url before that and 2 urls in the text
From a quick look didn’t see it on the 2nd page or your latest individual post.
Get your tech person to check it out to get rid of the malware, maybe it’s a plugin or theme that hasn’t been updated that’s vulnerable, maybe it’s something else.
Shit
Thanks man