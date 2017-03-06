At Daisy Group, on Wednesday, we are going to be participating in the Day Without A Woman, as urged by the Women’s March. The women in our firm will therefore decide whether they want to be at work or not.
If you are interested in learning more, information is here:
In the same spirit of love and liberation that inspired the Women’s March, we join together in making March 8th A Day Without a Woman, recognizing the enormous value that women of all backgrounds add to our socio-economic system–while receiving lower wages and experiencing greater inequities, vulnerability to discrimination, sexual harassment, and job insecurity. We recognize that trans and gender nonconforming people face heightened levels of discrimination, social oppression and political targeting. We believe in gender justice.
Anyone, anywhere, can join by making March 8th A Day Without a Woman, in one or all of the following ways:
- Women take the day off, from paid and unpaid labor
- Avoid shopping for one day (with exceptions for small, women- and minority-owned businesses).
- Wear RED in solidarity with A Day Without A Woman
I’m kind of gloomy thinking about what a day without men might look like. People might want to make it a monthly break.
I suggest another date protesting gender-based favouritism, in which no one shops: February 14th.
This will achieve nothing but further siloing activists from average citizens.
The women’s march was a great response to Trump’s inauguration and a warranted one due to the narrative at the time, but “a day without women” will hardly be so because a large majority of women either a) can’t afford the luxury skipping out of work or not buying groceries from the local white-male owned grocer, or b) are already leading relatively comfortable and wealthy lives with little interest in exiting their particular bubbles.
I think Micah White has it right when he speaks of the endless cycle of feel-good protests with diminishing results. We do these things and they get covered for about a week (if lucky) then nothing changes but for a select group of privileged (mostly white) liberal women feeling immensely proud of themselves.
I take it you are a guy.
Ha!
I hope there is a massive turnout…but I have my doubts. But hey…what the hell does another guy commenting know?