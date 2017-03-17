Trump refuses to shake hands with someone who, unlike him, (a) is a grown-up and (b) has grown-up sized hands.
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 17, 2017
Damn, poor Angela Merkel. I bet she never expected to have two international cringe-worthy moments with the two worse presidents in US history.
I’d laugh if I wasn’t in a combined state of disbelief, disgust and sadness.