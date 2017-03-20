 


Who if in agreement with Kellie Leitch?
March 20th, 2017, 7:17 am

If anyone else in agreement with her? Is so, comment below!

17353516_10155251947398945_2863770943367369187_n


4 Responses to “Who if in agreement with Kellie Leitch?”

  1. Phil says:
    March 20, 2017 at 7:30 am

    No issues with either. On workup training to go overseas to Afghanistan, soldiers have to experience getting pepper-sprayed in the face and then go chase down their assailant. It hurts and stings for a couple of hours, but it’s not the end of the world. I don’t mind allowing people with this option, particularly young ladies who are out late at night.

    Standard laws of self-defence should always apply…otherwise you should be taken to court for civil and/or criminal liability.

    Reply
  2. Michael Clifton says:
    March 20, 2017 at 7:49 am

    I’m thinking only women who feel fear when walking alone at certain times or places should answer.

    In the meantime, though, because I am essentially an idiot, I will make these comments:

    While I am not sure of the wisdom of Leitch’s view (and also have a knee-jerk readiness to dismiss anything she says in service of her campaign), I also find Ms Hadju’s previous statement about this — “we are developing a federal gender-based violence strategy in consultation with provinces, territories and grassroots organizations to ensure that women in Canada can live free from violence” — laughably naive and substantially void, even if it represents a more pragmatic view of what the government probably actually has capacity to do about this problem. I also wonder what has actually been done since that statement was made approximately one year ago. Oh, I know; this: http://www.swc-cfc.gc.ca/violence/strategy-strategie/index-en.html. Which says, more or less, what we already knew; and that proposes to do exactly, well, er, “something” — oh, make that, “something strong” — about it.

    So, from my narrow-minded masculine-ish point of view, I agree 100% that the keys to eliminating gender-based violence against women are essentially educating men and changing the cultural attitudes that support such violence (which I believe includes all forms of sexual objectification of persons, including those things often referenced as “liberating”) rather than arming women; but, in the meantime, I will risk Ms Hadju’s and other feminists’ ire by hoping aloud that every woman carries something — be it mace, or black-belt training — to protect herself till that transitional period of educating the entire male population and transforming our culture is done.

    In the meantime, this does not mean that I support Leitch or believe she is a good candidate to party or national leadership.

    Reply

