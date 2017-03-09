I’ve noted that conservatives who call Justin Trudeau “pretty boy,” “shiny pony” and whatnot always tend to resemble this big fella.
A coincidence, sans doubt.
I’m sure it’s all a great big coincidence
A-fricken-men to this.
Its like some sort of cathartic revenge for these uggos just ripping into Trudeau for being too pretty, too fit or too confident. As if they’re in high school again and can’t get a girl to talk to them so they seethe in jealousy, watching from afar as the cool kid has a good time.
No faster way of being called a loser than this.
Hey ! That is discrimination against those of us who are pulchritudinously challenged !